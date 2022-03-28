Apple TV+ beat Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max to the first Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service

Apple TV+ beat Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max to the first Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service2
The culmination of Apple TV+'s existence, however, came during last night's Oscars ceremony when it became the first streaming service to win an Oscar with the "CODA" movie exclusive scoring the coveted Best Picture Academy Award. Before the show, Apple had six Academy Award nominations:
- Best Picture - "CODA"
- Best Actor - Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur in "CODA"
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Siân Heder for "CODA"
- Best Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel for "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Best Production Design - Stefan Dechant for "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Of those, Apple won everything that CODA was nominated for, including the Best Supporting Actor statuette that went to Troy Kotsur.
While Apple TV+ beat Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max to it, the important takeaway is that its Best Picture win marks the first time that one of the heretofore snubbed by the Academy streaming platforms has won an Oscar, and a watershed moment in entertainment history. As per Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video:
On behalf of everyone at Apple, we are so grateful to the Academy for the honors bestowed on ‘CODA’ this evening. We join our teams all over the world in celebrating Siân, Troy, the producers, and the entire cast and crew for bringing such a powerful representation of the Deaf community to audiences, and breaking so many barriers in the process. It has been so rewarding to share this life-affirming, vibrant story, which reminds us of the power of film to bring the world together.
