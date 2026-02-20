WhatsApp's new update makes joining new groups a less awkward experience
Your next WhatsApp group chat is about to get a lot less confusing.
WhatsApp Group History on iOS | Image by Meta
Ever been in a group chat and felt as though you’ve walked into the middle of a movie? The reactions and jokes are all there, but you have no idea how the movie even started? Well, to remedy that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that makes entering a new group feel less like a mystery.
Catching up without the awkward questions
WhatsApp has just announced a new feature called Group Message History, and it’s now rolling out to WhatsApp users everywhere. It’s kind of like a rewind button for group chats. Instead of entering a group chat and having no idea where the conversation even started, you’ll be able to see the conversation before you even got there.
But how do you actually use the feature of sharing group message history? It’s pretty simple. As the group admin, you have complete control over it and choose to enable it at any time. Once you do that, the new members of the group can see all the messages (up to 24 hours prior) that were sent before they even joined, and it will all still be encrypted. For the admin of the groups, it is as simple as flipping a switch in the group settings, yet it is a big change for the people who wish to stay up to date.
Making group chats more than a blank slate
WhatsApp Group History on Android | Image by Meta
This is a big change for the popular messaging app, which has always emphasized the importance of user privacy. In the past, joining a chat meant starting from a blank slate. While this is the most secure practice, it is also a problem when it comes to work groups, family reunions, or event planning. If you were the last member to be added to the planning committee, you’d miss out on all the important details regarding time and place.
It should be noted that this is an option already offered by other popular messaging apps like Telegram, and it’s one of the major reasons people use the app when it comes to larger groups.
How do you usually handle joining a new group chat?
No more walking into a conversation blind
I believe this feature is a worthy addition for people who heavily use WhatsApp to participate in group chats. While it’s not necessarily an important feature for every group, it is useful for the majority of family and friend groups out there who wish to hopefully avoid repeating information that’s already been said.
