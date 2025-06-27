Weekly deals roundup: Save $329 on the Pixel 8 Pro, $330 on the Galaxy Tab S9, and more





The Galaxy Tab S9 is 41% off at Amazon $330 off (41%) Amazon has just turned the Galaxy Tab S9 into a stunningly good deal! Right now, the 128GB variant in Graphite is $330 off its original price, making it a hot bargain you wouldn't want to miss. The sale might vanish soon, so act fast and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Save $125! $125 off (19%) The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage is a solid pick for Samsung fans who want smooth everyday performance without dropping a ton of cash. Right now, you can snag it for $125 off on Amazon, so, act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB, Mint: Save $329 on Amazon! $329 off (37%) The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a fantastic choice for Pixel phone fans who don't want to wait until Prime Day 2025. The device is selling for $329 off at the e-commerce giant, making it a superb pick in this fancy Mint colorway. Buy at Amazon





Check out these unmissable phone deals as well





The Galaxy S25+ is $200 off at Amazon $200 off (20%) The Galaxy S25+ is a splendid option for Android fans right now, as it's currently $200 off at Amazon. The model packs superb performance and excellent display, making it a top pick at its current discount. Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save $750 at Woot! $349 99 $1099 99 $750 off (68%) Woot just knocked $750 off the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, bringing the price down to under $350! With fast performance, a gorgeous display, and capable cameras, this deal is too good to miss. Hurry and grab yours before it's gone! Buy at Woot Motorola Edge (2025): Save $100 at Best Buy! $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) Best Buy is selling the all-new Motorola Edge (2025) at a sweet discount, allowing you to get one for only $449.99. No carrier activation is required. Don't miss out! Buy at BestBuy Trade-in Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 with a trade-in! $249 99 $549 99 $300 off (55%) Motorola has slashed $200 off the price of its mid-range Edge (2024), bringing it down to just $349.99. Want to save even more? Trade in your old phone and get an extra $100 discount. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers snappy performance—making it a steal at this price. Don’t wait too long—save now! Buy at Motorola Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 7/ Z Flip 7 at Samsung.com Reserve the upcoming book-like foldable phone by Samsung and get solid savings. If you secure a unit straight away, you'll get a $50 Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,150 additional savings. You'll also participate in a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung Credit. Reserve at Samsung









A few tablet deals worthy of your cash and attention





The iPad mini 6 is $143 off at Walmart $506 $649 $143 off (22%) The iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage and cellular support is currently available for a whopping $143 off its original price. That brings the mini-sized tablet down to a much more attractive price. Grab yours and save big at Walmart before it's too late. Buy at Walmart 11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi: Save $200! $200 off (22%) Looking for a powerful iPad Air with 512GB of storage? The M2-powered iPad Air fits the bill—and right now, you can get one for $200 off on Amazon. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $710 with trade-in! $489 99 $1199 99 $710 off (59%) Trade in your old tablet and score up to $710 in savings on the powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung guarantees that eligible trade-ins will knock at least $400 off the price. Plus, bundle it with the book cover keyboard and slash 50% off that, too. This top-tier slate is among the best on the market. So act fast and grab yours now! Buy at Samsung The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $170 off! $599 99 $769 99 $170 off (22%) The 16/512GB Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a pretty solid bargain with this flash sale at the official store. Right now, the tablet sells for a whopping $170 off, bringing it to an irresistible price. The tablet ships with a keyboard pack and a stylus at no extra cost. Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $331! $331 off (28%) Amazon is offering a sweet $331 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This model comes equipped with a fast Snapdragon X Plus chip that offers speedy performance. In addition, the 13-inch LCD display delivers great visuals. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon









Lenovo fans will be pleased to know that the Yoga Tab Plus is $170 off at the official store and comes bundled with a keyboard and stylus at no extra cost. And if you're after a Windows-powered tablet, Amazon has the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $331 off.





Upgrade your wrist game while you're at it





The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 47% off $201 off (47%) The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wonderful pick for Samsung phone users looking to complete their ecosystem. The wearable is 47% off right now, but only in Silver. The device offers an excellent experience and intuitive tile switching thanks to its rotating bezel. Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Save $61 on Amazon! $61 off (24%) The Wi‑Fi only version of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is now $61 off on Amazon—bringing the price to just under $190. It’s packed with features and sports a sleek design, making it an unbeatable deal at the moment. Act fast! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): Save $116! $116 off (39%) The 40mm Bluetooth model in Cream is currently $116 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $185. With its sleek design and a plethora of features, this smartwatch offers unbeatable value. Grab it while the deal is still live! Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 5: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! $100 off (33%) Amazon has discounted the Garmin Vivaoctive 5 by $100, making it a great choice for users on a budget. The smartwatch has an OLED touchscreen, up to 11 days of battery life, and a plethora of features. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch Ultra in White: Save $251! $251 off (39%) You want to score a great deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Now is the perfect time to get one, as Amazon is selling it for $251 off its original price. The promo is only available on the Titanium White model. Buy at Amazon









Don't miss out on these headphones deals, too





Sennheiser Momentum 4: Now $135 OFF on Amazon! $135 off (30%) Act fast and save $135 on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black on Amazon. The headphones deliver incredible sound, have superb ANC, and offer up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime. Act fast and grab a pair for less while you can! Buy at Amazon The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are 24% off at Amazon $60 off (24%) If you're looking for a pair of high-class Samsung earbuds at discounted prices before next month's Prime Day, consider the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds are 24% off at Amazon right now, making them a solid bargain you shouldn't ignore. Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (29%) Amazon has slashed $100 off the flagship Beats Studio Pro, bringing them under $250. With fantastic sound, solid ANC, and up to 40 hours of battery life, these headphones are a steal. Act fast and grab a pair before the deal disappears! Buy at Amazon Save $120 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $348 $120 off (34%) The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be no spring chicken, but they're still among the best over-ear headphones on the market. With stellar ANC, exceptionally comfortable design, and amazing audio, they're a solid pick for users seeking a high-end listening experience. You can save $120 on these cans right now thanks to Walmart's exclusive sale. Buy at Walmart









On the other hand, if you prefer Sony or Beats, you might want to grab the If you're looking to enhance your listening experience, be sure to act fast and score a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for $135 off while you can. Known for their incredible sound quality, superb active noise cancellation, and a whopping 60 hours of battery life, these puppies are unmissable at their current price.On the other hand, if you prefer Sony or Beats, you might want to grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $120 off at Walmart or the Beats Studio Pro for $100 off on Amazon. And if you're a Samsung fan, don’t miss the chance to save 24% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon.

















Here we are! It's Friday once again, and another week has flown by. We're pretty sure you can't wait to wrap up your workday and treat yourself to a cold beer or some chocolate ice cream. But do you know what goes well with both on a Friday night? PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup, of course!Just imagine sitting on your couch, eating a pint of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked chocolate and vanilla ice cream while browsing the best deals on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones that our team of elite bargain hunters has found this week.Not only do you tempt your senses with ice cream packed with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies, but you also satisfy that part of you itching to score the deal of a lifetime on a top-notch device. And if you're more of a beer person? A cold bottle of Corona pairs just as nicely with the unmissable deals listed below. So, check them out and save big while you can!