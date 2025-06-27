Weekly deals roundup: Save $329 on the Pixel 8 Pro, $330 on the Galaxy Tab S9, and more
This week was full of unmissable deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones. Check out the best of the best in this article and save today!
Here we are! It's Friday once again, and another week has flown by. We're pretty sure you can't wait to wrap up your workday and treat yourself to a cold beer or some chocolate ice cream. But do you know what goes well with both on a Friday night? PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup, of course!
Just imagine sitting on your couch, eating a pint of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked chocolate and vanilla ice cream while browsing the best deals on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones that our team of elite bargain hunters has found this week.
Not only do you tempt your senses with ice cream packed with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies, but you also satisfy that part of you itching to score the deal of a lifetime on a top-notch device. And if you're more of a beer person? A cold bottle of Corona pairs just as nicely with the unmissable deals listed below. So, check them out and save big while you can!
Top 3 deals to splurge on this week
This week's top three deals are too good to pass up. Leading the pack is the Galaxy Tab S9, now selling for a whopping $330 off on Amazon, making it a hot choice for users who want a powerful tablet that won’t break the bank. Next up is the Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage, offering even more value at $125 off. And if you're more into Google phones, don't miss out on saving $329 on the Pixel 8 Pro in Mint. It was once Google's top-of-the-line smartphone and still packs a lot of punch.
Check out these unmissable phone deals as well
Like every week, we've found plenty of unmissable phone deals this time, too. For instance, the Galaxy S25+ is $200 off on Amazon, making it a fantastic choice for Android fans who want superb performance and an excellent display without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for even bigger savings, Woot has slashed $750 off the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, bringing it down to under $350—a bargain price for a phone with speedy performance, a gorgeous display, and capable cameras.
Also, this week was special, as Samsung has launched reservations for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. If you reserve now, you can enjoy up to $1,200 in savings plus a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Don't miss out on these Motorola Edge deals, either. Best Buy is offering the all-new Motorola Edge (2025) at a sweet $100 discount with no carrier activation needed, while the Edge (2024) is discounted by $200, with an extra $100 off if you trade in your old phone at Motorola.
A few tablet deals worthy of your cash and attention
If you already have a great phone but are in the market for a new tablet, make sure to save with one of this week’s top tablet deals. The iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage and cellular support is currently a no-brainer, selling for $143 off at Walmart. For those needing more power, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB is discounted by $200 on Amazon.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is another unmissable deal. Trade in your old tablet and save up to $710, with a guaranteed minimum of $400 off—plus 50% off a book cover keyboard. It's one of the best tablets on the market, making it a top pick for power users or anyone looking for a long-term investment.
Lenovo fans will be pleased to know that the Yoga Tab Plus is $170 off at the official store and comes bundled with a keyboard and stylus at no extra cost. And if you're after a Windows-powered tablet, Amazon has the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $331 off.
Upgrade your wrist game while you're at it
There are plenty of incredible smartwatch deals right now, making it a great time to score a top-tier wearable at a massive discount. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is currently 47% off on Amazon, saving you $201 on the Silver model. With its iconic rotating bezel and a plethora of features, it’s a no-brainer for Samsung fans who are after both savings and style. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream is also discounted by $116 and is selling for just under $185.
If you're a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle, you'll be pleased to know that the Galaxy Watch Ultra in White is available for $251 off. On the other hand, Pixel fans may want to grab the Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 2, which is down to just under $190 after a $61 discount. And if fitness tracking is your main priority, don't miss the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at $100 off.
Don't miss out on these headphones deals, too
If you're looking to enhance your listening experience, be sure to act fast and score a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for $135 off while you can. Known for their incredible sound quality, superb active noise cancellation, and a whopping 60 hours of battery life, these puppies are unmissable at their current price.
On the other hand, if you prefer Sony or Beats, you might want to grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $120 off at Walmart or the Beats Studio Pro for $100 off on Amazon. And if you're a Samsung fan, don’t miss the chance to save 24% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon.
