Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Honor Magic V5 might bring serious zoom power to the foldable fight.
There is a new foldable coming from Honor and it is landing just days before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. This one is shaping up to be a serious contender and now we are getting a clearer look at what kind of camera system it is bringing to the table.
Honor is teasing the upcoming Honor Magic V5, which will reclaim the title of world’s thinnest foldable phone – a title, previously held by the Magic V3 and currently by the Oppo Find N5. But let’s not focus on thinness this time around (even though, let’s be real, thin is in and everyone’s fighting hard for those last few millimeters).
What is more exciting is that Honor has confirmed the Magic V5 will feature a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera, clearing up earlier rumors that wavered between a 50 MP or 64 MP sensor. This camera will include OIS and even support telephoto macro photography, which could make it one of the more versatile shooters among foldables.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, launching July 9, is expected to offer a different flavor with a 200 MP main, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide. Which one will deliver the best results? That is still up in the air, but once we get our hands on these phones, we’ll be able to tell for sure.
Camera talk aside, the Honor Magic V5 is launching July 2 and it is expected to pack a huge 6,100mAh battery – just 100mAh more than the vivo X Fold 5, but way ahead of the 4,400mAh reportedly coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So yeah, Honor definitely has the upper hand here in the battery department.
And, like I mentioned earlier, the Magic V5 will also be the thinnest of them all, coming in at 8.8mm when folded. Sure, the difference is barely a millimeter or two compared to the others, but it still shows how far the tech has come – a sign of how competition keeps pushing the bar higher.
Under the hood, the Magic V5 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same chip expected in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering vivo’s foldable.
So overall, they are all playing in the same high-end space when it comes to performance, features and even design (at least on paper), which makes choosing between them that much harder.
But let’s be honest – in the US, the decision might already be made for you. As good as the Honor Magic V5 and vivo X Fold 5 might be in some areas, Samsung is still the only one making its foldables available stateside. So unless that changes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably be the one most people end up with.
That means you can look forward to clearer and more stable zoomed-in photos. Plus, with telephoto macro support, you’ll be able to take detailed close-up pictures that show all the little things – perfect for capturing fine details up close.
Honor confirmed a 64 MP telephoto camera. | Image credit – Honor
As for the rest of the camera setup, it is expected to include a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide – so a solid triple combo. To compare, its biggest current rival, the vivo X Fold 5, which just launched in China, comes with a 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto and 50 MP ultra-wide setup.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, launching July 9, is expected to offer a different flavor with a 200 MP main, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide. Which one will deliver the best results? That is still up in the air, but once we get our hands on these phones, we’ll be able to tell for sure.
Camera talk aside, the Honor Magic V5 is launching July 2 and it is expected to pack a huge 6,100mAh battery – just 100mAh more than the vivo X Fold 5, but way ahead of the 4,400mAh reportedly coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So yeah, Honor definitely has the upper hand here in the battery department.
