Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch







What is more exciting is that Honor has confirmed the Magic V5 will feature a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera, clearing up earlier rumors that wavered between a 50 MP or 64 MP sensor. This camera will include OIS and even support telephoto macro photography, which could make it one of the more versatile shooters among foldables.

That means you can look forward to clearer and more stable zoomed-in photos. Plus, with telephoto macro support, you’ll be able to take detailed close-up pictures that show all the little things – perfect for capturing fine details up close.





Honor confirmed a 64 MP telephoto camera. | Image credit – Honor

As for the rest of the camera setup, it is expected to include a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide – so a solid triple combo. To compare, its biggest current rival, the vivo X Fold 5, which



Meanwhile, the upcoming , is expected to offer a different flavor with a 200 MP main, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide. Which one will deliver the best results? That is still up in the air, but once we get our hands on these phones, we’ll be able to tell for sure. As for the rest of the camera setup, it is expected to include a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide – so a solid triple combo. To compare, its biggest current rival, the vivo X Fold 5, which just launched in China , comes with a 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto and 50 MP ultra-wide setup.Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, launching July 9 , is expected to offer a different flavor with a 200 MP main, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide. Which one will deliver the best results? That is still up in the air, but once we get our hands on these phones, we’ll be able to tell for sure.







Camera talk aside, Galaxy Z Fold 7 . So yeah, Honor definitely has the upper hand here in the battery department. Camera talk aside, the Honor Magic V5 is launching July 2 and it is expected to pack a huge 6,100mAh battery – just 100mAh more than the vivo X Fold 5, but way ahead of the 4,400mAh reportedly coming with the. So yeah, Honor definitely has the upper hand here in the battery department.



If all three were sold in your country, which would you actually buy? Honor Magic V5 – thin, big battery, zoom master. vivo X Fold 5 – light, refined, Zeiss cameras. Galaxy Z Fold 7 – safe bet with global support. I’ll wait for something even crazier. Honor Magic V5 – thin, big battery, zoom master. 37.5% vivo X Fold 5 – light, refined, Zeiss cameras. 12.5% Galaxy Z Fold 7 – safe bet with global support. 50% I’ll wait for something even crazier. 0%