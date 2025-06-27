Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch

Honor Magic V5 might bring serious zoom power to the foldable fight.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Honor
Honor Magic V5 in gold displayed over a white background.
There is a new foldable coming from Honor and it is landing just days before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. This one is shaping up to be a serious contender and now we are getting a clearer look at what kind of camera system it is bringing to the table.

Honor is teasing the upcoming Honor Magic V5, which will reclaim the title of world’s thinnest foldable phone – a title, previously held by the Magic V3 and currently by the Oppo Find N5. But let’s not focus on thinness this time around (even though, let’s be real, thin is in and everyone’s fighting hard for those last few millimeters).


What is more exciting is that Honor has confirmed the Magic V5 will feature a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera, clearing up earlier rumors that wavered between a 50 MP or 64 MP sensor. This camera will include OIS and even support telephoto macro photography, which could make it one of the more versatile shooters among foldables.

That means you can look forward to clearer and more stable zoomed-in photos. Plus, with telephoto macro support, you’ll be able to take detailed close-up pictures that show all the little things – perfect for capturing fine details up close.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Honor confirmed a 64 MP telephoto camera. | Image credit – Honor

As for the rest of the camera setup, it is expected to include a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide – so a solid triple combo. To compare, its biggest current rival, the vivo X Fold 5, which just launched in China, comes with a 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto and 50 MP ultra-wide setup.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, launching July 9, is expected to offer a different flavor with a 200 MP main, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide. Which one will deliver the best results? That is still up in the air, but once we get our hands on these phones, we’ll be able to tell for sure.


Camera talk aside, the Honor Magic V5 is launching July 2 and it is expected to pack a huge 6,100mAh battery – just 100mAh more than the vivo X Fold 5, but way ahead of the 4,400mAh reportedly coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So yeah, Honor definitely has the upper hand here in the battery department.

Recommended Stories

And, like I mentioned earlier, the Magic V5 will also be the thinnest of them all, coming in at 8.8mm when folded. Sure, the difference is barely a millimeter or two compared to the others, but it still shows how far the tech has come – a sign of how competition keeps pushing the bar higher.

Under the hood, the Magic V5 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same chip expected in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering vivo’s foldable.

So overall, they are all playing in the same high-end space when it comes to performance, features and even design (at least on paper), which makes choosing between them that much harder.

But let’s be honest – in the US, the decision might already be made for you. As good as the Honor Magic V5 and vivo X Fold 5 might be in some areas, Samsung is still the only one making its foldables available stateside. So unless that changes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably be the one most people end up with.

If all three were sold in your country, which would you actually buy?

Vote View Result

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 4

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Epic Games CEO furious after Apple's latest EU App Store move, calls it "blatantly unlawful"
Epic Games CEO furious after Apple's latest EU App Store move, calls it "blatantly unlawful"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless