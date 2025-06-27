Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing

iPhone 17

So basically, production forecasts for the iPhone 17 models are reportedly tracking below the levels for 2024. The estimated number of production units is about 9% lower than the one for the iPhone 16 , which could indicate that Apple is planning to be cautious.





Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan's forecast also indicates there may be a reduced growth for Apple's Services segment. This segment has been a key driver of expansion in recent years, but it may experience slower growth this time around.





The tariffs





Apple Intelligence, iPhone 18, foldable iPhone





Apple seems to be aiming for the year 2026 as a major moment for bigger, smarter features. The new Siri will likely arrive with iOS 26 .4 (in early 2026) and should be much better at understanding context and having smarter conversations. It’s a big step forward for Apple's AI plans.





foldable iPhone

