Amazon slashes a whopping $116 off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7

The smartwatch has a premium design, comes with a plethora of features, and is a must-have at its current price. Don't miss out!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a Galaxy Watch 7.
The uber-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an absolute gem at Samsung right now, and we encourage you to act quickly and get one while the offer lasts, as this tablet is worth every penny! But if you're looking to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a premium Galaxy Watch instead, be sure to get the Galaxy Watch 7 with this deal right here.

Amazon is currently offering a sweet $116 discount on the 40mm model in Cream, letting you up your smartwatch game for just under $185. That's a whopping 39% off the watch's usual price of about $300, making it an absolute must-have for Samsung fans in the market for a new feature-rich smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): Save $116!

$116 off (39%)
The 40mm Bluetooth model in Cream is currently $116 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $185. With its sleek design and a plethora of features, this smartwatch offers unbeatable value. Grab it while the deal is still live!
Buy at Amazon


You may want to act fast and save with this deal now, as it has been around for a few weeks. No one knows when it could expire. But one thing is certain—you definitely don't want to miss out!

As Samsung's flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, the Galaxy Watch 7 ranks among the best smartwatches on the market, offering tons of features. In fact, it ships with all the functionalities you expect a premium wearable to offer, including dual-band GPS, Samsung's body composition analysis, and sleep apnea detection. And with it running on Wear OS, it also provides access to the Google Play Store, where you can find various third-party apps.

What about battery life? Well, it's pretty solid, with the watch having enough juice to breeze through a full day on one charge—just like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Pixel Watch 3. That being said, you'll likely have to charge it overnight, which is completely normal for these smartwatches.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don't hesitate—get one for less today!

