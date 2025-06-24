Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Two Samsung Galaxy S26 variants have appeared in the IMEI database.

By
Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 ready for launch, Samsung can now focus its development efforts on the Galaxy S26 series. Two variants have popped up in a database, indicating things are mostly on schedule.

SammyPolice spotted the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Edge in the IMEI database. This confirms that Samsung is going ahead with the development of these models. The Galaxy S26 Edge variant bears the model number SM-S947U. Two Ultra variants were seen — SM-S948U and SM-S948N. The "U" suffix indicates that a model is meant for the US market, while an "N" denotes a South Korea-bound model.



While it's natural for the Ultra variant to show up first, the presence of the Edge variant gives weight to rumors that said the Plus model would be discontinued. After all, the Galaxy S25 Edge was released only last month, so for Samsung to already have its successor in the development pipeline implies that there won't be a Galaxy S26 Plus.

That said, reports also said that the Galaxy S26 Plus would be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge only if the svelte Galaxy S25 Edge did well, which isn't the case. Thus, it might be too early to mourn the Plus model.

It's possible that the Galaxy S26 Plus will stick around and the launch of the Galaxy S26 Edge will be moved up.

The Galaxy S26will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or the Samsung Exynos 2600, depending on the market. One report had suggested the phones might launch earlier, but the IMEI certification doesn't bode well for the rumor. That's because the Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted in the IMEI database in early June last year.

For now, Samsung doesn't appear to be planning any drastic changes for its next flagship handsets. One welcome rumor says that all variants will come in 16GB flavors. The phones may feature Perplexity AI.

The Galaxy S26 Ultramight retain the 5,000mAh battery and it could lose the S Pen slot. The base model is rumored to feature a new ISOCELL GN sensor.

Anam Hamid
