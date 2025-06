Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26





Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 ready for launch, Samsung can now focus its development efforts on the Galaxy S26 series. Two variants have popped up in a database, indicating things are mostly on schedule.spotted the Galaxy S26 Ultra andEdge in the IMEI database. This confirms that Samsung is going ahead with the development of these models. TheEdge variant bears the model number SM-S947U. Two Ultra variants were seen — SM-S948U and SM-S948N. The "U" suffix indicates that a model is meant for the US market, while an "N" denotes a South Korea-bound model.