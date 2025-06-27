Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar

A small change in One UI 8's beta is catching people’s eyes – and maybe even borrowing a page from Apple.

1comment
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's latest beta is now bringing a new clock widget for the lock screen, which is somewhat similar to iOS's depth effect. Samsung's clock automatically wraps around the faces on images. It can also be moved around the lock screen and its text would adjust to the available space.

One UI 8 is Samsung's upcoming OS based on Android 16, and rumor has it, it may be available earlier than expected with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the foldable phones scheduled for a July 9 announcement. O

With the latest One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S25, Samsung is introducing an improved clock widget for the lock screen. It allows the numerals to adjust automatically and wrap around any central objects on your wallpaper. 

In One UI 7, if you want to do this, you need to install a Good Lock module called Lockstar: it would give you a depth effect on the lock screen, but it's also quite difficult to get to look just right. 

The new widget automatically adjusts to your wallpaper and can even be moved around. Each number in the time resizes to occupy the open space in your wallpaper. 

A beta tester shared images of the new feature on X. Reportedly, the new lock screen widget is added to a One UI 8 beta build number ending with "BYFB" and is available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Meanwhile, reputable leaker Ice Universe corroborated this information and shared a video of the dynamic clock in action. For the always-on display, the text switches to a standard font size and reverts back to wrap around the object on the wallpaper with an active lock screen. 


As you can see, this change isn't dramatic or huge, but it's fun to use and adds another layer of customization options for your Galaxy phone. If the rumors are correct, Samsung's next foldable phones will arrive with One UI 8, and hopefully, other eligible phones will get the new OS sooner. 

Would you use the new 'depth effect' with Samsung's clock on the lock screen?

Vote View Result

Samsung's main competitor, Apple, also offers a similar effect with the clock on the lock screen adapting to your wallpaper and creating a depth feeling. 

I personally find these clocks hard to look at and distracting so I'm not a fan of using them, but that's just me. Some users really enjoy the stylish, layered look and appreciate the added personality it brings to their lock screen. In the end, it's all about personal preference – and it's nice to see both Samsung and Apple giving people more ways to make their phones feel unique.

