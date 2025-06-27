One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer

T-Mobile

For now, it looks like the way the discount works is simply changing. Instead of being applied directly to your Philo TV bill, it will show up as a credit on youraccount. You should see the credit pop up within one or two billing cycles.

–pcm2a, Reddit, June 2025



T-Mobile hasn't confirmed if the discount could end sooner than 24 months, but the phrasing "up to" definitely leaves that door open. And judging by how similar perks (like the YouTube TV discount) quietly disappeared in the past, it wouldn't be surprising if this one follows the same path.

–enki941, Reddit, June 2025





– rachelwelsh41, Reddit, June 2025



Some users are pretty frustrated, especially those who believed this discount was "for life" when they signed up. Back in March 2022, Philo extended the $10/month discount for T-Mobile customers who redeemed their code by December 31, 2021, saying the coupon would stay active "as long as you remain an active T-Mobile subscriber and Philo customer." That wording definitely helped fuel the "for life" expectation for many.



But others are pointing out that, as always, the fine print left some wiggle room. It is another good reminder that no matter how tempting a promo sounds, it is always important to dig into the details instead of just getting swept up in the marketing hype.



Deals and discounts often come with strings attached, so reading the fine print can save you from surprises and unexpected charges down the road.





– mingkee, Reddit, June 2025



Now, if you have never used Philo, this probably doesn't matter much to you. After all, T-Mobile still offers discounts on more popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+, so you have got other options. But for those who did take advantage of the Philo deal, this is your heads-up: at some point, you will either have to pay the full $28 per month or cancel the service.





T-Mobile's Philo deal is fading away – what's your move? Riding it out 'til the very last $10 credit. Time to cancel Philo and find a new streaming home. Wait, what is Philo?! Not worried, Netflix and chill is still covered. Riding it out 'til the very last $10 credit. 0% Time to cancel Philo and find a new streaming home. 0% Wait, what is Philo?! 100% Not worried, Netflix and chill is still covered. 0%



This promo originally started as a way to soften the blow after T-Mobile shut down its TVision service. Former TVision users were given Philo discount codes and eventually, the offer expanded to all T-Mobile postpaid and Sprint consumer customers. The window to grab a promo code officially closed on June 29, 2023, with a final redemption cutoff of July 13, 2023.





And if you are still on the Philo train, thanks to T-Mobile , just keep an eye on your bill. The discount is shifting over, not disappearing just yet, but still don't be caught off guard if you suddenly spot an unexpected charge.





