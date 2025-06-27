One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
A heads-up for anyone still counting on this deal.
Phone carriers, especially the big three – Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile – love throwing in perks and streaming deals with their plans. But if you have been enjoying the Philo TV discount through T-Mobile, it might be time to start saying your goodbyes.
Yep, according to a wave of user reports online, T-Mobile's long-running Philo TV promo is entering its final stretch. The good news? It is not going away immediately. The bad news? In 24 months max, the discount might disappear completely. No more $10 off – just the full $28/month price.
But others are pointing out that, as always, the fine print left some wiggle room. It is another good reminder that no matter how tempting a promo sounds, it is always important to dig into the details instead of just getting swept up in the marketing hype.
This promo originally started as a way to soften the blow after T-Mobile shut down its TVision service. Former TVision users were given Philo discount codes and eventually, the offer expanded to all T-Mobile postpaid and Sprint consumer customers. The window to grab a promo code officially closed on June 29, 2023, with a final redemption cutoff of July 13, 2023.
We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Users start to receive this message from T-Mobile. | Image credit – Shaki8/Reddit
For now, it looks like the way the discount works is simply changing. Instead of being applied directly to your Philo TV bill, it will show up as a credit on your T-Mobile account. You should see the credit pop up within one or two billing cycles.
I've been getting that discount for years. Will keep an eye to see if it disappears and moves onto the bill. What happens in 24 months?
–pcm2a, Reddit, June 2025
T-Mobile hasn't confirmed if the discount could end sooner than 24 months, but the phrasing "up to" definitely leaves that door open. And judging by how similar perks (like the YouTube TV discount) quietly disappeared in the past, it wouldn't be surprising if this one follows the same path.
Yeah, so much for "for life". I will be cancelling my Philo service, which I've had since.....March 2018 (I just checked). I guess all things must come to an end.
–enki941, Reddit, June 2025
Same for me. I'm pretty disappointed in Philo and T-Mobile for not honoring this discount for life. What a joke.
– rachelwelsh41, Reddit, June 2025
Some users are pretty frustrated, especially those who believed this discount was "for life" when they signed up. Back in March 2022, Philo extended the $10/month discount for T-Mobile customers who redeemed their code by December 31, 2021, saying the coupon would stay active "as long as you remain an active T-Mobile subscriber and Philo customer." That wording definitely helped fuel the "for life" expectation for many.
Deals and discounts often come with strings attached, so reading the fine print can save you from surprises and unexpected charges down the road.
Nothing lasts forever unfortunately. I have been enjoying $13/month grandfather plan after $10 discount, and it will be over next month.
– mingkee, Reddit, June 2025
Now, if you have never used Philo, this probably doesn't matter much to you. After all, T-Mobile still offers discounts on more popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+, so you have got other options. But for those who did take advantage of the Philo deal, this is your heads-up: at some point, you will either have to pay the full $28 per month or cancel the service.
And if you are still on the Philo train, thanks to T-Mobile, just keep an eye on your bill. The discount is shifting over, not disappearing just yet, but still don't be caught off guard if you suddenly spot an unexpected charge.
