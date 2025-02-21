Weekly Deals Roundup: Save $200 on the Pixel 9 Pro, $130 on the Galaxy Watch 7, and more





Here are the top three deals of the week!





Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: Save $120! $120 off (24%) The Pixel Tablet without a charging speaker dock is now on sale for $120 off its price. Thanks to this, you can grab one with 256GB of storage for just under $380. The tablet delivers smooth performance and offers great value. Save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: Save $200! $200 off (20%) Grab the powerful Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage for $200 off its price. The phone delivers incredible performance thanks to its high-end Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, takes gorgeous photos and comes with a plethora of AI-powered features. Act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon Save $130 on the Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm $169 99 $299 99 $130 off (43%) The Galaxy Watch 7 is an epic bargain in its smaller 40mm variant. Currently, Woot lets you buy the timepiece with Bluetooth connectivity in Cream for only $169.99, saving you an epic $130. The smartwatch comes with a 90-day warranty. This promo won't last for long, so act fast. Buy at Woot









Be sure to check out these unmissable phone offers, too!





Motorola Razr+ (2024): Now a whopping $420 OFF! $420 off (42%) The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now on sale at a bonkers $420 discount, allowing you to score one for just under $580! This is an insanely-good deal, as the phone usually goes for around $1,000. Don't hesitate, as this bad boy delivers fast performance, takes beautiful photos and is a steal right now! Buy at Amazon The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is 40% off at Amazon $120 off (40%) The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) is on sale for $120 off on Amazon, allowing you to grab one for just below the $180 mark. This is a great price, as the phone delivers decent performance and has great battery life. Don't miss out—score one at a bargain price now! Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 128GB: Save $100! $100 off (20%) Get the 128GB version of the capable Pixel 8a at a $100 discount on Amazon. The phone boasts top-tier performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G3 chipset. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos, rocking a 64 MP main camera. It's a true bargain at its current price, so don't hesitate and save now! Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save $700 at Woot! $399 99 $1099 99 $700 off (64%) Grab the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage $700 off at Woot and score a unit for just under $400! The phone is worth every penny, offering top-tier performance, a gorgeous display and incredible camera capabilities. Don’t miss out—grab one at a bargain price now! Buy at Woot Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save $271 on Amazon! $271 off (24%) Grab the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage at a generous $271 discount at Amazon. The phone offers top-notch performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. What's more, it takes beautiful photos and has great battery life. Don't miss out and score one at an unbeatable price today! Buy at Amazon









Here are a few sweet tablet promos as well





Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB: Save $150! $150 off (25%) Save a whopping $150 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 128GB of storage and score one of the best mid-range tablets on the market for just under $450. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, its 12.4-inch display offers a great watching experience. Act fast and save while this limited-time deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12: Save 22% on Amazon! $80 off (22%) The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it a top choice for entertainment on a budget. So, act fast and score one at a sweet discount now! Buy at Amazon Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) Looking to buy a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9+ model without breaking the bank? Pick Best Buy's ongoing sale that lets you save $300 on the 256GB model. The device has been offered at that price for some time, meaning the deal could expire soon. Buy at BestBuy The Wi-Fi+cellular iPad 10th Gen is now $100 off! $100 off (20%) If you're looking for an affordable iPad model with 5G on deck, the iPad 10th Gen should be on your radar. The unit in Blue with 64GB is $100 off at Amazon right now, making it a lovely pick. Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) 16GB/256GB: Save $217! $217 off (22%) Get the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This tablet is perfect for work and is the one to get if you want a more PC-like experience. Act fast and save! Buy at Amazon









You can save $150 on the



Recommended Stories



If you're looking for a high-end slate at a bargain price, the Samsung 256GB is available for $300 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $699.99.



Apple fans can get the LTE-enabled iPad 10th Gen with 64GB of storage for $100 off at Amazon. And for those wanting a workhorse tablet with a PC-like experience, the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) is now on sale for $217 off. This model comes with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In addition to awesome phone deals, we have found unmissable offers on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple , and Microsoft!You can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB, making it one of the best mid-range tablets on the market for just under $450.For those on a budget, the Lenovo Tab P12 is now selling for just under $280, saving you $80. This tablet offers decent performance and a large screen, making it great for entertainment.If you're looking for a high-end slate at a bargain price, the Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is available for $300 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $699.99.Apple fans can get the LTE-enabled iPad 10th Gen with 64GB of storage for $100 off at Amazon. And for those wanting a workhorse tablet with a PC-like experience, the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) is now on sale for $217 off. This model comes with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.





Score a stylish smartwatch at a discounted price while you're at it





Garmin Vivoactive 5: Now $71 off at Amazon $71 off (24%) The Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy has received its first substantial discount of 2025. At the time of writing, Amazon sells the unit in that particular coating for $71 off, making it a must-have. This is a feature-rich smartwatch, so we encourage you to act quickly and score one for less now! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): Now for just under $100! $99 99 $249 99 $150 off (60%) The Galaxy Watch 4 can now be yours for just under $100, making it an absolute steal. True, it's an older device, but it still offers a plethora of features and is a top choice for Galaxy users on a budget. Don’t miss out, as this offer likely won't be available for long! Buy at Woot Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save a whopping $230! $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) The best Samsung smartwatch right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, is available for a whopping $230 off at Samsung—no trade-in required. Just tap the button below and select the option to purchase the smartwatch without a trade-in once you're on Samsung.com. Act quickly, though—it would be a shame to miss this chance to save big on the best Galaxy Watch! Buy at Samsung Pixel Watch 3 41mm, Wi-Fi: Save $50! $50 off (14%) Amazon has knocked $50 off the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 3. This deal applies to the 41mm variant, but the 45mm version is also available at the same discount—at least for now. Packed with features and offering great value, this smartwatch is a steal, so grab yours while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon









You can save $71 on the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy and score this bad boy at its first major discount of 2025. If you're on a budget, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is a steal at just under $100. Despite being an older model, it still offers plenty of features, so don't be quick to dismiss this deal.



For those seeking the best Samsung smartwatch, the If you already have a fancy phone and don't need a new tablet but are looking for a new smartwatch instead, be sure to take advantage of one or more of this week's top smartwatch offers.You can save $71 on the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy and score this bad boy at its first major discount of 2025. If you're on a budget, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is a steal at just under $100. Despite being an older model, it still offers plenty of features, so don't be quick to dismiss this deal.For those seeking the best Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now $230 off on Samsung.com, and no trade-in is required. On the other hand, Pixel users can score the best Google watch, the Pixel Watch 3 , for $50 off on Amazon.





Enhance your listening experience on the cheap with these awesome deals!





Sennheiser CX Plus: 69% off their original price $54 99 $179 99 $125 off (69%) Woot is selling the Sennheiser CX Plus at an unbeatable $125 discount. That returns them to a dirt-cheap price of only $54.99. The promo will only stay for another four days or less, so act fast. Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): 50% off at Woot $49 99 $99 99 $50 off (50%) Woot sells a brand-new pair of the affordable Galaxy Buds FE for 50% off their original price. That makes them an absolute must-have for Samsung phone users on a tight budget. The wireless earbuds come with a 90-day Woot Limited warranty. Buy at Woot Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $74 at Walmart! $289 90 $363 99 $74 off (20%) Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Walmart and save $74 in the process. The headphones rank among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound and incredible ANC. Don't hesitate and score a pair for just under $290 now! Buy at Walmart Sony LinkBuds S: Save 36% at Amazon! $72 off (36%) The Sony LinkBuds S are back to their Black Friday 2024 price. You can buy these buddies for 36% off their original price on Amazon. Get a pair and enjoy premium sound and noise cancellation at a discount. Buy at Amazon









For instance, at Woot, the Sennheiser CX Plus is now available for just $54.99—a jaw-dropping $125 discount that's too good to miss. Samsung fans can also take advantage of a 50% price cut on the affordable Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite, bringing the price down to $49.99.



Over at Walmart, the top-rated This week, you can score some incredible deals on high-quality earbuds and headphones, enhancing your listening experience on the cheap.For instance, at Woot, the Sennheiser CX Plus is now available for just $54.99—a jaw-dropping $125 discount that's too good to miss. Samsung fans can also take advantage of a 50% price cut on the affordable Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite, bringing the price down to $49.99.Over at Walmart, the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now $74 off, letting you score these flagship cans for just under $290. And on Amazon, the Sony LinkBuds S with AirPods-level ANC are back to their Black Friday price.





It's Friday, and the weekend is knocking at the door! You're likely excited about your plans—maybe hitting a local concert or meeting up with friends. If you prefer staying in, you might be looking forward to binge-watching a favorite sitcom, diving into a fantasy book, or playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your console.While all the things we mentioned are great for unwinding after a busy week, another exciting option is scoring massive savings on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or pair of headphones.Yep, that's right! It's time for PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup, a quick overview of the best mobile tech offers we found this week. Be sure to act fast and take advantage of the promo that catches your eye, as you never know when these amazing deals might expire. So, let's not waste time and check out the top deals this week!