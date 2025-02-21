Weekly Deals Roundup: Save $200 on the Pixel 9 Pro, $130 on the Galaxy Watch 7, and more
It's Friday, and the weekend is knocking at the door! You're likely excited about your plans—maybe hitting a local concert or meeting up with friends. If you prefer staying in, you might be looking forward to binge-watching a favorite sitcom, diving into a fantasy book, or playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your console.
Yep, that's right! It's time for PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup, a quick overview of the best mobile tech offers we found this week. Be sure to act fast and take advantage of the promo that catches your eye, as you never know when these amazing deals might expire. So, let's not waste time and check out the top deals this week!
While all the things we mentioned are great for unwinding after a busy week, another exciting option is scoring massive savings on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or pair of headphones.
Here are the top three deals of the week!
If you're looking for an unmissable promo on a capable slate, Amazon's deal on the Pixel Tablet is definitely worth considering. The retailer has discounted the device by $120, allowing you to grab the 256GB model for just under $380. However, this is the version without the charging speaker dock.
On the other hand, Galaxy users wanting to score a new smartwatch at a fantastic discount can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 for just $169.99 at Woot. That's a whopping $130 off the watch's usual price of around $300.
Those in the market for a new high-end phone can score the powerful Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage for $200 off. That's an incredible offer, as this sleek device is among the best smartphones on the market, delivering fast performance with its Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM.
Be sure to check out these unmissable phone offers, too!
This week, we have awesome deals on phones from Motorola, Google, and Samsung. The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an absolute steal at $420 off on Amazon. Those on a budget can score the affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) at a sweet $120 discount.
Pixel fans can get the Pixel 8a 128GB for $100 off. However, if rocking an older phone isn't an issue, the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is a bargain at a whopping $700 off at Woot.
As for those on team Samsung, they can score the Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage at a jaw-dropping $271 discount on Amazon!
Here are a few sweet tablet promos as well
In addition to awesome phone deals, we have found unmissable offers on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and Microsoft!
You can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB, making it one of the best mid-range tablets on the market for just under $450.
For those on a budget, the Lenovo Tab P12 is now selling for just under $280, saving you $80. This tablet offers decent performance and a large screen, making it great for entertainment.
Apple fans can get the LTE-enabled iPad 10th Gen with 64GB of storage for $100 off at Amazon. And for those wanting a workhorse tablet with a PC-like experience, the Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) is now on sale for $217 off. This model comes with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
If you're looking for a high-end slate at a bargain price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is available for $300 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $699.99.
Score a stylish smartwatch at a discounted price while you're at it
If you already have a fancy phone and don't need a new tablet but are looking for a new smartwatch instead, be sure to take advantage of one or more of this week's top smartwatch offers.
You can save $71 on the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy and score this bad boy at its first major discount of 2025. If you're on a budget, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is a steal at just under $100. Despite being an older model, it still offers plenty of features, so don't be quick to dismiss this deal.
For those seeking the best Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now $230 off on Samsung.com, and no trade-in is required. On the other hand, Pixel users can score the best Google watch, the Pixel Watch 3, for $50 off on Amazon.
Enhance your listening experience on the cheap with these awesome deals!
This week, you can score some incredible deals on high-quality earbuds and headphones, enhancing your listening experience on the cheap.
For instance, at Woot, the Sennheiser CX Plus is now available for just $54.99—a jaw-dropping $125 discount that's too good to miss. Samsung fans can also take advantage of a 50% price cut on the affordable Galaxy Buds FE in Graphite, bringing the price down to $49.99.
Over at Walmart, the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now $74 off, letting you score these flagship cans for just under $290. And on Amazon, the Sony LinkBuds S with AirPods-level ANC are back to their Black Friday price.
