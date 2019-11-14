Early Black Friday deal lets you save a whopping $400 on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart





By far the most interesting deal available today that will apparently not return in a couple of weeks offers you the rare chance to save a whopping 400 bucks on an iPad Pro . We're obviously talking about a very specific iPad Pro configuration, and unsurprisingly, that's part of a generation technically discontinued by Apple last spring













Still, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a 10.5-inch tablet fetching $599 instead of a $999 list price in a 512GB storage variant. The summer 2017-released iPad Pro 10.5 packs an Apple A10X Fusion processor that's certainly outdated, nonetheless trumping the even older A10 Fusion chipset powering this year's 10.2-inch non-Pro iPad in terms of raw speed. And guess what, the seventh-gen iPad normally costs $429 in a configuration accommodating only 128 gigs of data internally.





Of course, you could also opt for the faster Apple A12 Bionic-powered iPad Air (2019) , but for $649, you'll get 256GB storage space compared to the absolutely massive 512 gigs hoarding capacity of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro version on sale at the time of this writing at Walmart.





It's worth pointing out that the retailer has no less than four color options in stock right now, ranging from gold to rose gold, silver, and space gray, all of which come with Wi-Fi support only. Other iPad Pro 10.5 features include a sharp True Tone Retina display with a top-notch 120 Hz refresh rate, a classic Touch ID fingerprint scanner, excellent battery life, powerful sound, and even a pretty great 12MP rear-facing camera if you're into that sort of thing on a tablet.