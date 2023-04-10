Vodafone extends its refurbished phone range to meet the increasing demand for such phones in the UK
Smartphones are expensive these days. Especially high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And although such phones offer a lot for their price, it appears that the cost of living crisis in the UK prevents a lot of people from purchasing new phones.
According to new research from Vodafone, 32% of Brits currently own a refurbished phone, while 24% are in the market for one. Nearly half (47%) of the participants think new items are just too expensive, and 40% declare that the rising cost of living is pushing them toward buying pre-owned items.
At the moment, you can buy a refurbished variant of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone 13 (128 GB), iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone 14 (128 GB), iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone SE 2020 (64 GB), iPhone SE 2022 (64 GB), iPhone XR (64 GB), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (128 GB), Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128 GB), and Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB).
At the end of April 2023, Vodafone will also offer refurbished models of the iPhone 11 (64 GB), iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB), iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB), iPhone 12 (64 GB), and iPhone 12 Pro (128 GB).
For customers' peace of mind, Vodafone stated that every refurbished phone it offers has been thoroughly checked to guarantee that components like the screen, battery, and camera are fully functional. Also, every handset has been deep cleaned and securely data wiped. The phones also come with a two-year warranty and a device health check.
However, if you prefer to buy only new smartphones and are actually in the market for one right now, feel free to visit our best Vodafone phone deals article, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones currently available.
According to new research from Vodafone, 32% of Brits currently own a refurbished phone, while 24% are in the market for one. Nearly half (47%) of the participants think new items are just too expensive, and 40% declare that the rising cost of living is pushing them toward buying pre-owned items.
Vodafone also shared that the searches for refurbished phones on its website have increased by 39% in the last six months. And to meet this increasing demand, Vodafone also announced that it has extended its refurbished phone range.
At the moment, you can buy a refurbished variant of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone 13 (128 GB), iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone 14 (128 GB), iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB), iPhone SE 2020 (64 GB), iPhone SE 2022 (64 GB), iPhone XR (64 GB), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (128 GB), Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128 GB), and Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB).
At the end of April 2023, Vodafone will also offer refurbished models of the iPhone 11 (64 GB), iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB), iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB), iPhone 12 (64 GB), and iPhone 12 Pro (128 GB).
For customers' peace of mind, Vodafone stated that every refurbished phone it offers has been thoroughly checked to guarantee that components like the screen, battery, and camera are fully functional. Also, every handset has been deep cleaned and securely data wiped. The phones also come with a two-year warranty and a device health check.
However, if you prefer to buy only new smartphones and are actually in the market for one right now, feel free to visit our best Vodafone phone deals article, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones currently available.
Things that are NOT allowed: