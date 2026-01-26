Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Verizon is the loser that the Dow might shed next

The Dow Jones Industrial Average might drop Verizon and add T-Mobile.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
verizon to be dropped from Dow Jones Industrial Average
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) may soon drop Verizon, according to a prediction by The Motley Fool.

The DJIA tracks thirty prominent companies that generally lead their respective industries. As a price-weighted index, it grants greater influence to higher-priced stocks.

Verizon has the lowest share price of all 30 companies in the Dow



As a blue-chip index, the DJIA tracks the performance of reputable, financially stable companies known for providing consistent returns to investors. An unofficial hallmark of a blue-chip company is a competitive edge that allows it to maintain a dominant leadership position in its industry.

Lately, Verizon has struggled to meet that definition, following a trajectory similar to companies previously excluded from the benchmark.

Verizon replaced AT&T in 2004, but this may be its final year in the index. 

Unlike the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, the Dow doesn't prioritize market valuation. On January 21, Verizon's stock slid to $39.24 per share, making it one of the only four stocks to plunge below $111. Even the next-closest stock, Nike, was at $65.41 on January 21. Verizon contributes just 241 of the Dow's 49,077 points.

It's not about recent performance alone, as Verizon's stock has only grown 17 percent in nearly 22 years.

Recommended For You

The future also looks bleak, given wireless and broadband saturation. Annual growth is unlikely to exceed 5 percent, which doesn't meet the Dow's standards.

Alphabet, Meta, or T-Mobile could be possible replacements. T-Mobile's similar operating model means that it might end up in the same place as Verizon in the future, while Meta's share price is considered too high for the Dow. Alphabet is seen as the best fit for now. 

This doesn't doom Verizon


Verizon still pays high dividends to investors, its cash flow is reliable, and its churn rate is relatively low. The company's potential exclusion from the DJIA doesn't signal failure. It just means that it's no longer a good fit for the Dow, which typically favors companies that display growth and innovation. 

Verizon should still view this potential exclusion with concern. The DJIA doesn't just focus on share price and performance; it also values the influence of a company on the US. Verizon no longer innovates like it used to in its heyday.

What adds insult to injury is that T-Mobile is being discussed as a replacement. T-Mobile's addition would be a lateral move, allowing the Dow to maintain carrier representation. 

T-Mobile's shares have climbed 76 percent over the last three years, and 518 percent over the last ten years. The company's 5G dominance in small and rural markets has helped it deliver double the annual growth rate of AT&T and Verizon.

Is being booted from the DJIA embarrassing for Verizon?

Signs of trouble


The DJIA typically removes troubled businesses, and Verizon's exit may be a sign that new CEO Dan Schulman has still got a lot of work to do. 

Stocks that are removed from the Dow industrials do rebound a lot of the time, and the index committee is sometimes criticized for removing companies before they have a chance to make a turnaround.

Perhaps this farewell would be the motivation that Verizon needs to reclaim its dominance. Its already showing signs of resurgence. For instance, according to RootMetrics, it was the best overall carrier in the second half of 2025. 
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless