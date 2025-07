Verizon getting on customers' nerves by pulling promised discount

Verizon

—tangodownrookie, Reddit user, July 2025





has effectively left them in the lurch. They wouldn't be acustomer now if it weren't for the loyalty discount, which doesn't even apply to their bill anymore. And since they haven't paid off their phone yet, they can't leave right now.The discount usually ranges from $10 to $40 and is offered for up to 12 months , after which it may or may not be renewed. It's not known whether the 12-month period has already ended for the affected users.It's also possible that changes made recently to their accounts have made them ineligible for the discount, or they have applied a new promo that isn't stackable with these discounts. It could also be an error.Either way,should be able to provide clarity, but tangodownrookie isn't willing to reach out to them, claiming customer service has proven inept in helping them sort out similar issues in the past. They have been withfor more than 20 years, so we can't be dismissive of their claims, although it's worth pointing out that the carrier has overhauled the customer service experience and contacting the company is worth a shot. Other customers have had similar issues in the past.removes discounts abruptly sometimes and without warning. This leaves a bitter taste customers' mouths.Whilemay have its reasons, the company should ideally be transparent and forthcoming about all the terms and conditions to prevent any misunderstandings.We have reached out to the company for clarity on the issue and will update the article if we hear back.