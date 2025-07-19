Verizon getting on customers' nerves by pulling promised discount
Verizon is known to dangle discounts at customers contemplating a switch. These loyalty discounts let customers lower their monthly bill and are often enough to stop them from leaving. The company appears to be randomly removing the discount for some subscribers.
Some Reddit users have complained that the loyalty discount has been taken away. User tangodownrookie says that Verizon offered them a discount of $20 per line when they were about to leave, which not only convinced them to stay but also to add another line. On top of that, they also got a new phone through the carrier, which has a financing term of three years. The discount has been pulled.
It's also possible that changes made recently to their accounts have made them ineligible for the discount, or they have applied a new promo that isn't stackable with these discounts. It could also be an error.
Either way, Verizon should be able to provide clarity, but tangodownrookie isn't willing to reach out to them, claiming customer service has proven inept in helping them sort out similar issues in the past. They have been with Verizon for more than 20 years, so we can't be dismissive of their claims, although it's worth pointing out that the carrier has overhauled the customer service experience and contacting the company is worth a shot.
Other customers have had similar issues in the past. Verizon removes discounts abruptly sometimes and without warning. This leaves a bitter taste customers' mouths.
While Verizon may have its reasons, the company should ideally be transparent and forthcoming about all the terms and conditions to prevent any misunderstandings.
We have reached out to the company for clarity on the issue and will update the article if we hear back.
I almost pulled the trigger but when I generated my transfer pins I got some loyalty discounts at 20 per line….was too good to pass up. So stupid me, I added another line (more revenue for them), and my loyalty discounts magically disappears. I got a new phone so hooked for 3 years.
—tangodownrookie, Reddit user, July 2025
Verizon has effectively left them in the lurch. They wouldn't be a Verizon customer now if it weren't for the loyalty discount, which doesn't even apply to their bill anymore. And since they haven't paid off their phone yet, they can't leave right now.
The discount usually ranges from $10 to $40 and is offered for up to 12 months, after which it may or may not be renewed. It's not known whether the 12-month period has already ended for the affected users.
