Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Verizon
Verizon is reportedly extending a $40 monthly discount to select existing subscribers as a customer retention strategy. Information circulating on Reddit suggests that this offer is being presented to certain Verizon account holders, a practice that appears to be a recurring tactic by the telecommunications provider.

The discount seems to be targeted towards long-term customers, although the specific criteria for eligibility remain unclear. Discussions among Verizon users indicate that the offer might be an attempt to mitigate the potential of customer jumping ship following recent price hikes. These price changes, which have been noted by subscribers, could prompt some to explore alternative options. However, by proactively offering a discount to certain loyal customers, Verizon may be aiming to maintain its subscriber base in a competitive market.



This isn't the first instance of Verizon implementing such loyalty programs. Throughout the year, the company has been known to provide various incentives to retain existing customers, ranging from discounted services to promotional offers on devices. The current $40 discount appears to be another iteration of this strategy, particularly in light of the evolving pricing landscape within the mobile communication industry. While the offer is not universally available to all subscribers, its emergence suggests a focused effort by Verizon to reward tenure and potentially offset any dissatisfaction arising from recent price increases.

However, there may be some quirks associated with this discount. According to some user accounts, Verizon customer service may not immediately know about this discount or see it in their system as described. Instead, some users that have been either texted or have seen the option via the Verizon mobile app have had to present screenshots of the offer. Some had to go as far as to ask to be escalated to a higher tier customer service representative before the discount could be applied. In either case, other Verizon customers have advised those receiving the offer to promptly screenshot the offer as proof before calling in to claim it.


Such targeted discounts highlight the ongoing competition among carriers to maintain and grow their customer base, even at a time when carriers are clearly looking for ways to reduce many existing discount programs. Just look at how T-Mobile ended up offering a free line to certain customers as immediately after the latest price adjustment was announced. 
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

