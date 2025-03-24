Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Verizon customer service may not immediately know about this discount or see it in their system as described. Instead, some users that have been either texted or have seen the option via the Verizon mobile app have had to present screenshots of the offer. Some had to go as far as to ask to be escalated to a higher tier customer service representative before the discount could be applied. In either case, other Verizon customers have advised those receiving the offer to promptly screenshot the offer as proof before calling in to claim it.





Update on $40 off loyalty discount

byu/avmabrie inverizon

Such targeted discounts highlight the ongoing competition among carriers to maintain and grow their customer base, even at a time when carriers are clearly looking for ways to reduce many existing discount programs. Just look at how Such targeted discounts highlight the ongoing competition among carriers to maintain and grow their customer base, even at a time when carriers are clearly looking for ways to reduce many existing discount programs. Just look at how T-Mobile ended up offering a free line to certain customers as immediately after the latest price adjustment was announced.

This isn't the first instance ofimplementing such loyalty programs. Throughout the year, the company has been known to provide various incentives to retain existing customers, ranging from discounted services to promotional offers on devices. The current $40 discount appears to be another iteration of this strategy, particularly in light of the evolving pricing landscape within the mobile communication industry. While the offer is not universally available to all subscribers, its emergence suggests a focused effort byto reward tenure and potentially offset any dissatisfaction arising from recent price increases.