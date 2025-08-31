Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
If your phone still isn't connecting to Verizon's network after the outage, you just need to do one simple task.
Yesterday was not a good day for Verizon, as the carrier’s expansive U.S. network went down in multiple areas, affecting possibly thousands, if not more. It seems that the company has managed to mostly resolve the issue, and has put out a statement explaining how to restore service to your phone.
In a recent message from network president Joe Russo, Verizon claims that its services have been restored completely, and that most consumers should already be back online by now. If, however, your phone is still not connected to the network, the carrier explains that you might need to restart your device. Doing so, according to Joe Russo, should “immediately” restore your service.
The widespread outage, naturally, led to a lot of angry posts online. Some users have already been saying that Verizon’s loyalty discount fiasco was the last straw, and switched carriers when their service went down. Others have had some choice combinations of words to hurl at the carrier on online threads.
Some even seem to have taken advantage of the situation and have tried to get compensated for the outage. You might be able to as well, if you call customer service and ask for it. This is pretty similar to the tried and true Verizon discount trick that many people have made use of in the past.
Of course, such network outages aren’t as rare as one might expect, or hope. Just recently, after T-Mobile’s T-Satellite went public, Starlink went down. Outages of this nature are expected, but outages of this caliber are rarely not met with anger.
While that’s not guaranteed — and that holds true for both T-Mobile and AT&T as well — this ordeal may lead to Verizon tightening its screws just a bit more, and that’s always welcome.
Verizon’s service seems to have been restored. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Joe Russo reiterated that you are all valued customers for Verizon, a nice change of pace from a while back when the company’s CFO said that the carrier would be focusing more on “high-quality” customers moving forward. Russo also said that Verizon was going to learn from this experience to ensure that nothing of the sort ever happens again.
