Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Starlink goes down mere hours after T-Mobile’s service goes live

Maybe T-Mobile should've saved its jabs at AT&T and Verizon for later.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Starlink satellite services
T-Mobile’s long awaited satellite services — powered by SpaceX’s Starlink network — went live yesterday, with the carrier making fun of “rivals” scrambling to catch up. In an ironic twist of fate, however, the Starlink network suffered a very rare, major outage mere hours after the rollout of T-Mobile’s new claim to fame.

Experts are assuming that this was due to a bad software update, a claim that is backed up by Starlink’s own admission of key software components encountering a failure. Elon Musk also took to his platform — X, formerly Twitter — to promise that this issue would be addressed soon and will not happen again.

Were you affected by the Starlink outage?

Vote View Result


The outage lasted for approximately 2.5 hours, during which tens of thousands of users were affected across the globe. Whatever the cause was seems to have been fixed, and most of the Starlink network is now back online.

In addition to a bad software update, it’s too early to rule out the possibility of a coordinated attack on the network. If that is indeed what happened, then T-Mobile likely just unluckily got caught in the crossfire. Starlink is also in use by U.S. intelligence agencies, which seem like the intended target rather than T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink aims to eliminate dead zones. | Image credit — T-Mobile - Starlink goes down mere hours after T-Mobile’s service goes live
T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink aims to eliminate dead zones. | Image credit — T-Mobile


The “un-carrier” has been building up to the public release of its satellite-powered services for a long time. There have been beta rollouts prior, and users have generally reviewed the service quite positively.

AT&T and Verizon won’t be behind in this race for too long. Both carriers are partnering with AST SpaceMobile to bring users their own versions of satellite texting services. When the top three networks have rolled out their offerings, there shouldn’t be any place in the U.S. that doesn’t get cell reception.

T-Mobile will be rolling out satellite-powered data plans later this year as well, a few months before its rivals announce their own competing services publicly. The Starlink outage is a very rare occurrence, and honestly not something I expected to ever happen.

But, I suppose it serves as a strong reminder that even the most robust networks aren’t prone to failures. Let’s just hope something similar doesn’t happen when a stranded user needs this service the most.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless