Charter gained more customers than Big 3 in Q1 but T-Mobile might eliminate this rival too
With customer agitation growing and company execs trying to make light of grievances, some might find themselves wondering whether AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon need a new formidable rival to ratchet up the competition and ignite a price war. The wish may have been answered in the form of Charter.
Charter is primarily a cable operator and a broadband company but it also operates the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Spectrum. This means that, unlike AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, it does not have its network infrastructure. It relies on Verizon to provide mobile services.
Charter's Spectrum Mobile MVNO gained 514,000 lines in Q1, up year-over-year from 486,000. In contrast, T-Mobile gained 495,000 postpaid phone customers during the seem period, while AT&T attracted 324,000. Verizon lost 289,000 postpaid customers in Q1.
Charter now boasts 10.39 million mobile lines, making it the biggest MVNO in the US.
The industry as a whole performed better than analysts had expected. That's why, it's interesting to note that even though more people than expected signed up for new lines, most of them chose Charter, and not the Big 3.
Be its broadband rival Comcast or wireless rivals, everyone's focus appears to be on higher margins. Charter, on the other hand, leans towards lower prices, which fuels growth.
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon may report weaker results in the second half of the year. That's because President Trump's tariffs prompted many customers to upgrade devices earlier than they otherwise would have, increasing Q1 and Q2 sales . With most customers having already made their purchases, sales will be weaker in the second half of the year.
While T-Mobile saw success across all of its key offerings, Charter's core broadband business witnessed a setback. The company lost 60,000 subscribers but that hasn't diminished its standing as one of the most accomplished cable companies.
The home broadband market performed below analyst expectations. Q1 was the worst quarter for cable companies in recent industry. That's where convergence - bundling wireless and wired services - comes in. Charter, for instance, said that 20 percent of its internet customers also subscribe to its mobile offerings.
Charter seems to be on the right track and AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers burned by price increases may be rooting for its growth. After all, many still argue that the acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobileis what killed competition in the industry. If Charter continues the current streak, it may reintroduce at least some of that competitiveness. But what if T-Mobile acquires it too?
Rumors say that that's a possibility. CEO Mike Sievert has implied that T-Mobile only wants to buy pure-play fiber companies — companies whose network is entirely fiber-optic. However, analysts note that Charter's network is also 99 percent fiber and could help T-Mobile create more capacity.
When T-Mobile announced its results for the first quarter of 2025 last month, it boasted about outdoing its rivals, but with Charter having revealed its financials now, the Q1 rankings have changed.
Charter acquired more customers than T-Mobile
The company could potentially emerge as a significant player in the market. And, would you believe it, it's said to be doing well because its mobile and broadband services are affordable.
Charter is aggressively driving a converged mobile/home Internet package, which positions it favorably.
—Financial analysts, KeyBanc Capital Markets, April 2025
AT&T and Verizon have also benefitted by providing both fiber and wireless services. T-Mobile might want to pretend it doesn't care, but its fiber appetite tells another story.
We've kind of shown our preference for pure-play fiber. That doesn't mean we're going to limit ourselves to that, but we've shown our preference for that.
—Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, April 2025
By purchasing Charter, T-Mobile will be able to increase its "market share in both the mobile and broadband sectors," per an earlier report.
