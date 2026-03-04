Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The Vivo X300 Ultra is more about cinema than photography

The new flagship comes chock-full of video features.

Vivo
A phone by Vivo.
The new flagship is not playing around. | Image by Vivo
The Vivo X300 Ultra is the recently teased (everybody is waiting for the official premiere and launch) flagship that keeps on teasing. After bragging about its Zeiss 400mm optical zoom extender, the Vivo X300 Ultra makers now have a thing or two to say about its videography capabilities.

Shooting movies on that thing




As Vivo puts it, the new X300 Ultra model is "engineered to push the boundaries of mobile videography" with "cinematic color performance", upgraded Log recording and enhanced audio.

Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at Vivo, elegantly says that this phone represents a leap from "'individual imaging capabilities" to "cinematic video creation capabilities".

All rear cameras are promised to come with serious video capabilities, like support for multi-focal 4K 120fps in both 10-bit Log and Dolby Vision.

Consistency is key in video, so you'll be able to switch between ultra-wide angle, main and telephoto without having to deal with variables and limitations. The optical image stabilization is promised to be "exceptional" particularly at the 85mm focal length (which is great for portraits).

Colors and tones should be natural, but there's a Video Color Palette available for a granular control over tone, saturation and contrast values for whatever your style may be.

Which way should flagships go?
5 Votes

More goodies


The phone supports 4K 120fps 10-bit Log at multiple focal lengths and an expansive dynamic range. The monitoring feature should also be upgraded to support custom 3D LUTs for real-time previewing while recording in Log. That's neat.

The X300 Ultra now supports the ACES workflow, allowing its Log footage to be easily combined and color-graded with cinema camera material in a standardized color space. This makes it easier to use the phone in professional productions from filming through post-production. Audio is also a major focus, with an upgraded Quad-Mic system that offers preset modes to highlight key sound sources and reduce background noise, helping creators capture cleaner sound in different environments.

As we've shown you, this flagship goes beyond basic smartphone video by supporting modular, cinema-grade accessories such as a photography grip, camera cage, cooling fan and more.

It's not just about photos – although these will be exceptional, too – it's about video!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
