Yesterday's Beta release means that the launch of Android 16 is right around the corner

Android 16 Beta 4. This is the last scheduled beta update for Android 16 although you never know whether an additional beta update will be necessary to patch some flaws. However, assuming that everything is copacetic with the just-released beta, the next update you install on your Android 16 . We are closer to the release of the stable version of Android 16 following Google's dissemination Thursday ofBeta 4. This is the last scheduled beta update foralthough you never know whether an additional beta update will be necessary to patch some flaws. However, assuming that everything is copacetic with the just-released beta, the next update you install on your Android phone should be













Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro , or Pixel 6a should be extremely thankful because the trio originally were scheduled to lose support after the release of Pixel 6 owners will not only receive the Android 16 update but will be updated to Android 17 as well. Those with a, orshould be extremely thankful because the trio originally were scheduled to lose support after the release of Android 15 . But just like that prisoner on Death Row who scores a last-second pardon,owners will not only receive theupdate but will be updated to Android 17 as well.

The update adds some Dynamic Color to the outline of the "bubbly" Always on Display clocks. This little bit of color should match the weather icon on the screen. On some Pixel models, the Battery Health feature is gone after installing the update. You can bring it back by Rebooting the phone or Force Stopping the Settings app. The feature did not go missing on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 Beta 4.





Android 16 Beta 4 also features a darker media player and a new Gesture Navigation demo that you can try by going to Settings > Display & touch > Navigation mode . Tap the settings gear under Gesture navigation and press the "Try a demo" prompt.









A useful Apps list or Widgets shortcut can be found in Android 16 Beta 4 by long-pressing on the Pixel Launcher. Do this and a menu will appear allowing you to choose between:





Wallpaper & style

Widgets

Apps list

Home settings









The Android 16 Beta 4 update also features the following bug fixes:

Fixed issue that caused the radar map to disappear in the Pixel weather app. (Issue# 407282089)

Fixed issues that impacted haptic performance and delayed feedback (Issues # 400455826, 398829454)

Fixed issue that caused excessive power drain on some devices (Issue # 395519809)

Fixed issue that caused a system restart when a call was answered in some situations (Issue # 402639338)

Fixed issue that caused restart when screen magnification is enabled (Issue # 408330740)

Fixed issue where screen saver did not start (Issue # 398963286)

Fixed issue where phone restarted when ranging API used (Issue # 406577030)