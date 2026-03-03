The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also steps outside China
Prices in Europe will surely be higher than in China.
The Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Another MWC day, another great piece of news. It's not just the Vivo X300 Ultra that's expected to step outside China this year, but another mighty camera phone as well – the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.
It's not yet clear if these will reach the US per se, but there are indications that they'll be officially distributed in some European countries. Well, that's a win for US consumers, too: instead of purchasing devices with Chinese ROMs, aficionados will be able to get one from, say, Spain or France. That's better than having to import one from China.
Yes, European prices tend to be higher than that of China-exclusive devices, but there's no way around that.
Like fellow Ultras from China (not just the aforementioned Vivo X300 Ultra, but the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, too), Oppo's high-end flagship is more of a camera than just a device to make and receive calls and texts.
As you know, Chinese flagship phones meant for their homeland come with heavily customized ROMs full of China-only apps, services, and bloatware. For a US buyer, this can be annoying or even unusable – apps that rely on Chinese accounts, ads… or services you can't access.
When these same phones make it to Europe, manufacturers strip out most of the China-specific software and preinstall a more "international" ROM. That means European versions are cleaner, faster and closer to what a US buyer wants (even if the phone isn't officially sold in the US).
What'll happen once Chinese flagships start to get "global"?
What's so special about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra?
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is among the best Android phones right now. | Image by PhoneArena
We're expecting a quad-camera setup on its back. The camera island could house a top-notch 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP sensor for the ultra-wide snapper and a dual telephoto. The primary (3x) zoom might utilize a 200 MP sensor, while the secondary zoom could settle for a 50 MP sensor. Selfies could be handled by a 50 MP camera.
