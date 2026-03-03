Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also steps outside China

Prices in Europe will surely be higher than in China.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oppo
A man holding a phone.
The Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Another MWC day, another great piece of news. It's not just the Vivo X300 Ultra that's expected to step outside China this year, but another mighty camera phone as well – the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

It's not yet clear if these will reach the US per se, but there are indications that they'll be officially distributed in some European countries. Well, that's a win for US consumers, too: instead of purchasing devices with Chinese ROMs, aficionados will be able to get one from, say, Spain or France. That's better than having to import one from China.

As you know, Chinese flagship phones meant for their homeland come with heavily customized ROMs full of China-only apps, services, and bloatware. For a US buyer, this can be annoying or even unusable – apps that rely on Chinese accounts, ads… or services you can't access.

When these same phones make it to Europe, manufacturers strip out most of the China-specific software and preinstall a more "international" ROM. That means European versions are cleaner, faster and closer to what a US buyer wants (even if the phone isn't officially sold in the US).

Recommended For You

Yes, European prices tend to be higher than that of China-exclusive devices, but there's no way around that.

What'll happen once Chinese flagships start to get "global"?
5 Votes

What's so special about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra?




Like fellow Ultras from China (not just the aforementioned Vivo X300 Ultra, but the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, too), Oppo's high-end flagship is more of a camera than just a device to make and receive calls and texts.

We're expecting a quad-camera setup on its back. The camera island could house a top-notch 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP sensor for the ultra-wide snapper and a dual telephoto. The primary (3x) zoom might utilize a 200 MP sensor, while the secondary zoom could settle for a 50 MP sensor. Selfies could be handled by a 50 MP camera.

The phone might have a 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 offers a 165Hz refresh rate, but if you're not into competitive gaming, you'll be perfectly fine with the 120Hz panel.

Naturally, the Find X9 Ultra should be a powerhouse and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is all but confirmed. The ~7,000 mAh battery might come with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. In a word – a serious phone for serious users. Now, if only its price wasn't so serious…

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless