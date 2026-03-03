Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Somebody already got the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the flesh days before the rest of us

Jealous much?

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy phone held in hand.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the best in terms of a 2026 Samsung slab phone. | Image by PhoneArena
It's March already, so in about ten days or so, the Galaxy S26 models will hit the shelves and those who preordered a unit will soon enjoy it.

All Samsung owners are equal, but… some are more equal than others. Like a Redditor by the nickname of Boris499 who is already enjoying their Galaxy S26 Ultra, as seen in this Reddit post.

Earlier than most


Boris499's unit apparently arrived at the end of last week (on February 27), which will inevitably cause a major envy stroke among other hardcore Galaxy aficionados who are still waiting.

The phone is already at its new home:



So, be on the lookout for your Galaxy S26 Ultra if you've preordered it. But what am I saying here, I'm sure you're tracking the package twice a day!

What's the least attractive Galaxy S26 Ultra feature?
10 Votes

The privacy hit feature


Although we're getting the same capacity battery (5,000 mAh) for the seventh (!) year in a row in a Galaxy S Ultra, the new model is definitely worthy of your attention.

It can do what no other phone can – it comes with a built-in privacy display feature that, when enabled, can hide your screen (or parts of it, like the notifications bubble) from prying eyes. No more shoulder surfing by strangers on the bus!

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display does this magic trick on the pixel level and with the help of a technology called Black Matrix.

The phone is thinner than ever at just 7.9 mm, so if you hate thick flagships, the new Ultra is there for you.

There are no substantial camera upgrades, but given that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already a serious camera on its own, you'll be fine with the new model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a larger aperture of f/1.4, which should let almost 50% more light in than the S25 Ultra.
