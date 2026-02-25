Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Nothing just teased the Phone (4a) in a stylish new color option

Pink looks great on you, Nothing!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nothing
A close-up of the Nothing Phone 3a's rear design.
Nothing Phone (3a) for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Pink is the new black... or white. As we already know, the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) is coming in several color options, finally "breaking the shackles" of the black and white color palette. And it just showed off one of the bolder color options: Pink.

Nothing wears pink like few others 


While the official launch of the Nothing Phone (4a) series is March 5, 2026, the company just shared a video of the model in Pink. And while I was initially skeptical, I have to admit it looks absolutely stunning. 

Video Thumbnail
Nothing teases the Phone (4a) in Pink. | Video by Nothing

As Nothing frames it, pink is essentially a "desaturated red," and it really pulls the look. But the 12-minute video reveals more than just the new color option.

Do you think the Nothing Phone (4a) will be worth it?
6 Votes


According to some earlier leaks, the Nothing Phone (4a) will be available in White, Black, Blue, and the Pink we just saw. What's more, the more colorful variants could be reserved for the 12/256GB configuration. 

In the Nothing video on YouTube, we also get a look at the redesigned Glyph bar. Featuring six white LEDs and one red (for recording), the upcoming device will light up in a specific manner to show different notifications, so you don't miss anything important. 

Recommended For You

Nothing Phone (4a): what to expect? 


The Nothing Phone (4a) has leaked multiple times so far, and we now know almost everything there is to know about it. Spec-wise, you can expect:

Nothing Phone (4a) key specs (rumored):


  • Display: 1.5K 120Hz, OLED
  • Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Battery: 5,400mAh, 50W wired charging

According to Dealabs (source in French), the upcoming device might be priced higher than last year's model, with rumors indicating it could hit $460 for the base storage configuration.

Alongside the Phone (4a), Nothing will also release the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro this March 5.  

Spicing the color palette — at a cost


The Nothing Phone (4a) in Pink might just be my favorite phone design. I know this is highly subjective, but let's face it: not all brands can pull off pink without making a device scream "girly." But Nothing has definitely achieved it.

Since the price will most likely be higher for this year's mid-ranger, however, I'm not sure whether this new color option, refreshed design, and slightly upgraded specs will be enough to make it a success.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless