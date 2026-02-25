Nothing just teased the Phone (4a) in a stylish new color option
Pink looks great on you, Nothing!
Nothing Phone (3a) for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Pink is the new black... or white. As we already know, the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) is coming in several color options, finally "breaking the shackles" of the black and white color palette. And it just showed off one of the bolder color options: Pink.
While the official launch of the Nothing Phone (4a) series is March 5, 2026, the company just shared a video of the model in Pink. And while I was initially skeptical, I have to admit it looks absolutely stunning.
According to some earlier leaks, the Nothing Phone (4a) will be available in White, Black, Blue, and the Pink we just saw. What's more, the more colorful variants could be reserved for the 12/256GB configuration.
The Nothing Phone (4a) has leaked multiple times so far, and we now know almost everything there is to know about it. Spec-wise, you can expect:
According to Dealabs (source in French), the upcoming device might be priced higher than last year's model, with rumors indicating it could hit $460 for the base storage configuration.
Alongside the Phone (4a), Nothing will also release the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro this March 5.
The Nothing Phone (4a) in Pink might just be my favorite phone design. I know this is highly subjective, but let's face it: not all brands can pull off pink without making a device scream "girly." But Nothing has definitely achieved it.
Nothing wears pink like few others
Nothing teases the Phone (4a) in Pink. | Video by Nothing
As Nothing frames it, pink is essentially a "desaturated red," and it really pulls the look. But the 12-minute video reveals more than just the new color option.
Do you think the Nothing Phone (4a) will be worth it?
In the Nothing video on YouTube, we also get a look at the redesigned Glyph bar. Featuring six white LEDs and one red (for recording), the upcoming device will light up in a specific manner to show different notifications, so you don't miss anything important.
Nothing Phone (4a): what to expect?
Nothing Phone (4a) key specs (rumored):
- Display: 1.5K 120Hz, OLED
- Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto
- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
- Battery: 5,400mAh, 50W wired charging
Spicing the color palette — at a cost
Since the price will most likely be higher for this year's mid-ranger, however, I'm not sure whether this new color option, refreshed design, and slightly upgraded specs will be enough to make it a success.
