The fan favorite Pebble Round watch is back with a modern overhaul and incredible battery life





The return of the Jedi round



In a move that will surely delight long-time fans of the original brand, the team at RePebble has



Recommended For You It isn't just a cosmetic update, though. The company claims they have optimized the internal tech to boost battery life significantly.



In a move that will surely delight long-time fans of the original brand, the team at RePebble has announced the Pebble Round 2 . The original model was beloved for its form factor but mocked for its massive bezels and two-day battery life. This new iteration keeps the 8.1mm thin stainless steel body but stretches the color e-paper display all the way to the edge, removing the bezel entirely.It isn't just a cosmetic update, though. The company claims they have optimized the internal tech to boost battery life significantly.

Images credit — RePebble Round 2 specifications

Display: 1.3” color e-paper screen (260 x 260 pixels)

1.3” color e-paper screen (260 x 260 pixels) Battery: Approximately 2 weeks of usage

Approximately 2 weeks of usage Build: Stainless steel case, 8.1mm thickness

Stainless steel case, 8.1mm thickness Input: 4 tactile buttons, touchscreen, and dual microphones

4 tactile buttons, touchscreen, and dual microphones Price and release: $199, shipping in May

The watch is available for pre-order now and comes in Matte Black, Brushed Silver, and Polished Rose Gold. The watch is available for pre-order now and comes in Matte Black, Brushed Silver, and Polished Rose Gold.



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Why thin is in again



This launch matters because the current smartwatch landscape is dominated by bulky, thick pucks that often struggle to make it through 24 hours. Manufacturers like Samsung and Google have conditioned users to accept daily charging as the price for a smart screen. RePebble is challenging that norm by offering a "set it and forget it" experience that looks like a traditional timepiece.



For users with smaller wrists or those who simply hate the feeling of a heavy gadget weighing them down, this is a breath of fresh air. It signals that there is still a market for simple, efficient wearables that prioritize longevity and style over having a smartphone on your wrist. This launch matters because the current smartwatch landscape is dominated by bulky, thick pucks that often struggle to make it through 24 hours. Manufacturers like Samsung and Google have conditioned users to accept daily charging as the price for a smart screen. RePebble is challenging that norm by offering a "set it and forget it" experience that looks like a traditional timepiece.For users with smaller wrists or those who simply hate the feeling of a heavy gadget weighing them down, this is a breath of fresh air. It signals that there is still a market for simple, efficient wearables that prioritize longevity and style over having a smartphone on your wrist.



What is your biggest dealbreaker with current smartwatches? Battery life (having to charge daily) 56.25% Size/Bulk (too thick for my wrist) 15.63% Complexity (too many distracting features) 6.25% Price (too expensive) 21.88% Vote 32 Votes





A welcome revival



I have always had a soft spot for the original Round Pebble, but the battery anxiety was real. Seeing RePebble address the bezel and the battery in one go makes this an incredibly tempting offer. It’s the perfect middle ground for someone who wants notifications and basic health tracking without the distractions of a full OLED screen.



Receive the latest Wearables news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I would absolutely wear this as a daily driver, specifically for the physical buttons—something touchscreens still can't beat for music control. While we have to wait until May to see if the hardware lives up to the promises, the prospect of a two-week battery in a watch this thin is something I’m ready to sign up for. I have always had a soft spot for the original Round Pebble, but the battery anxiety was real. Seeing RePebble address the bezel and the battery in one go makes this an incredibly tempting offer. It’s the perfect middle ground for someone who wants notifications and basic health tracking without the distractions of a full OLED screen.I would absolutely wear this as a daily driver, specifically for the physical buttons—something touchscreens still can't beat for music control. While we have to wait until May to see if the hardware lives up to the promises, the prospect of a two-week battery in a watch this thin is something I’m ready to sign up for.

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One of thinnest smartwatches ever is back with a vengeance, and it finally fixes the biggest flaws of its predecessor. RePebble has officially unveiled a modern successor to the 2015 classic, promising weeks of battery life in an impossibly slim package.