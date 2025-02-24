T-Mobile’s 5G now calls strikes in MLB, but this freebie might be the real highlight
T-Mobile recently announced that with Major League Soccer’s (MLS) 30th season kicking off, customers can stream all the action for free, no matter where they are. But soccer isn’t the only sport on the list – Major League Baseball (MLB) is included, too.
As MLB’s official wireless partner, T-Mobile is taking things up a notch by powering the league’s new automated ball-strike system (ABS) with its private 5G Advanced Network Solution (ANS). This marks the first time the tech is being used at the major league level, debuting during spring training games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
T-Mobile says its private 5G network delivers a super-fast, low-latency connection, making real-time communication with the ABS system seamless – whether it’s reviewing calls, analyzing pitches, or relaying decisions to players and fans.
The Un-carrier has been busy expanding its 5G network, rolling out private 5G setups in 27 MLB ballparks so far. By the end of 2025, T-Mobile plans to have its network in every MLB stadium across the US.
And finally, T-Mobile is bringing back one of its fan-favorite perks – a free season-long MLB.TV subscription, otherwise worth $149.99. From March 25 to March 31, eligible T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet, and Small Business customers can grab the free subscription through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.
At T-Mobile, every sports and entertainment partnership is about pushing the boundaries of innovation with our industry-leading 5G network and delivering more to our customers. That’s exactly what we’re doing by powering 5G-enabled ABS in Major League Baseball – demonstrating how our 5G network can support partners like MLB – in addition to giving our customers a front-row seat to all the baseball action this season with the return of free MLB.TV.
– Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, February 2025
And speaking of the app, earlier this month, T-Mobile officially retired its original app, replacing it with the T-Life app. However, the new app hasn’t exactly won over everyone. In fact, it’s been so unpopular with some users that they have even considered leaving the carrier or have already jumped ship.
