Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile’s 5G now calls strikes in MLB, but this freebie might be the real highlight

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
A digital advertisement for MLB.TV featuring a smartphone displaying a baseball game celebration, with a baseball in the background.
T-Mobile recently announced that with Major League Soccer’s (MLS) 30th season kicking off, customers can stream all the action for free, no matter where they are. But soccer isn’t the only sport on the list – Major League Baseball (MLB) is included, too.

As MLB’s official wireless partner, T-Mobile is taking things up a notch by powering the league’s new automated ball-strike system (ABS) with its private 5G Advanced Network Solution (ANS). This marks the first time the tech is being used at the major league level, debuting during spring training games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

And that’s not all – T-Mobile is also bringing back one of its most popular perks: free MLB.TV. Starting March 25, just in time for Opening Day, customers can once again stream live baseball at no extra cost.

At T-Mobile, every sports and entertainment partnership is about pushing the boundaries of innovation with our industry-leading 5G network and delivering more to our customers. That’s exactly what we’re doing by powering 5G-enabled ABS in Major League Baseball – demonstrating how our 5G network can support partners like MLB – in addition to giving our customers a front-row seat to all the baseball action this season with the return of free MLB.TV.

– Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, February 2025

T-Mobile is taking its 5G-powered ABS system to the big leagues after putting it to the test in minor league games and at the All-Star Futures Game. This system uses Hawk-Eye cameras around the stadium to track each player’s strike zone, and when the pitch is thrown, T-Mobile’s private 5G network quickly sends the data to verify where the ball landed. The result? A quicker, more secure pitch location check.

T-Mobile says its private 5G network delivers a super-fast, low-latency connection, making real-time communication with the ABS system seamless – whether it’s reviewing calls, analyzing pitches, or relaying decisions to players and fans.

The Un-carrier has been busy expanding its 5G network, rolling out private 5G setups in 27 MLB ballparks so far. By the end of 2025, T-Mobile plans to have its network in every MLB stadium across the US.

And finally, T-Mobile is bringing back one of its fan-favorite perks – a free season-long MLB.TV subscription, otherwise worth $149.99. From March 25 to March 31, eligible T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet, and Small Business customers can grab the free subscription through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.

Recommended Stories
And speaking of the app, earlier this month, T-Mobile officially retired its original app, replacing it with the T-Life app. However, the new app hasn’t exactly won over everyone. In fact, it’s been so unpopular with some users that they have even considered leaving the carrier or have already jumped ship.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare
User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare

Latest News

At this insane discount, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 dust all other premium headphones
At this insane discount, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 dust all other premium headphones
Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless