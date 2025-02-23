T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave

T-Mobile

The T-Life app is absolute garbage

Schultz9x19, Reddit user, February 2025

Schultz9x19 is not alone in their frustration. Other users are similarly fed up, with at least one user saying they have switched their family plan to another carrier.

Relevant-Space8826, Reddit user, February 2025

Used-Squash-85, Reddit user, February 2025





Overall, this is a confusing transition, but then again, switching to a new platform is never smooth.Not everyone has had the same experience though, with some users saying that the app might be clunky, but it's not exactly useless. You might also want to leave a review to helpiron out issues. Lastly, there's always the option of using the company's website instead of the app.