T-Mobile, DirecTV, and Xfinity customers can use this free benefit starting today
Listen up T-Mobile, DirecTV, and Xfinity customers: Major League Soccer (MLS) is kicking off its 30th season, and you as a customer can catch all the action anywhere you go, for free. T-Mobile, DIRECTV, and Xfinity have teamed up with MLS and Apple to offer access to MLS Season Pass, bringing every game to fans across various platforms, including both iPhone and Android devices.
T-Mobile users can get a free subscription for the entire season that can be redeemed via the T-Life app's T-Mobile Tuesdays promos. DIRECTV and Xfinity customers can also subscribe to MLS Season Pass through their existing accounts. These partnerships offer added convenience for people who already use these services, so don't miss out and claim your membership benefit.
The availability of MLS Season Pass on both iPhone and Android devices is also a big plus for fans, as it means they can watch games on their iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and Android tablets. The pass is also accessible through the Apple TV app on other devices like smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as online at tv.apple.com. This widespread availability makes it easy for fans to tune in from almost anywhere.
MLS Season Pass can be accessed via Apple TV on iPhone and Android devices. | Image credit — Apple
The new season, which starts TODAY with "MLS is Back," marks a significant milestone for the league. And to celebrate, giant 30-foot-tall soccer balls have been placed in high-traffic areas like Times Square in New York City, South Beach in Miami, and the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego. These eye-catching displays are a fun way to get fans excited for the season.
30 foot tall commemorative soccer balls have been placed in some cities across the U.S. to celebrate the return of MLS. | Image credit — Apple
One of the big draws for MLS season pass this year is "Sunday Night Soccer." This weekly primetime game will feature enhanced production and dedicated studio programming, similar to how other major sports leagues showcase their top matchups. Apple TV+ subscribers will also have access to these Sunday night games. Below is the full opening weekend schedule:
Saturday, February 22
4:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota at LAFC
7:30 p.m. ET
Montreal at Atlanta
New York Red Bull at Cincinnati
Chicago at Columbus
Toronto at DC
NYCFC at Miami
Philadelphia at Orlando
8:30 p.m. ET
Dallas at Houston
New England at Nashville
Colorado at St. Louis
10:30 p.m. ET
Salt Lake at San Jose
Charlotte at Seattle
Sunday, February 23
4:00 p.m. ET
Vancouver at Portland
*Sunday Night Soccer*
7:00 p.m. ET
San Diego at LA Galaxy
For me, the partnerships with T-Mobile, DIRECTV, and Xfinity are the game-changers. I've already claimed my T-Mobile season pass for the year, and the fact that it's available on both iPhone and Android devices is also truly convenient.
