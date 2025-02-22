T-Mobile, DirecTV, and Xfinity customers can use this free benefit starting today

T-Mobile

One of the big draws for MLS season pass this year is "Sunday Night Soccer." This weekly primetime game will feature enhanced production and dedicated studio programming, similar to how other major sports leagues showcase their top matchups. Apple TV+ subscribers will also have access to these Sunday night games. Below is the full opening weekend schedule:





Saturday, February 22

4:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at LAFC



7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal at Atlanta

New York Red Bull at Cincinnati

Chicago at Columbus

Toronto at DC

NYCFC at Miami

Philadelphia at Orlando



8:30 p.m. ET

Dallas at Houston

New England at Nashville

Colorado at St. Louis



10:30 p.m. ET

Salt Lake at San Jose

Charlotte at Seattle



4:00 p.m. ET

Vancouver at Portland



*Sunday Night Soccer*

7:00 p.m. ET

San Diego at LA Galaxy





For me, the partnerships with T-Mobile , DIRECTV, and Xfinity are the game-changers. I've already claimed my T-Mobile season pass for the year, and the fact that it's available on both iPhone and Android devices is also truly convenient.

The new season, which starts TODAY with "MLS is Back," marks a significant milestone for the league. And to celebrate, giant 30-foot-tall soccer balls have been placed in high-traffic areas like Times Square in New York City, South Beach in Miami, and the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego. These eye-catching displays are a fun way to get fans excited for the season.