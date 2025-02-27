T-Mobile wants badly to give you a Pixel 8a for free with these trade-ins

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Even with the Pixel 9a's release likely around the corner, the Google Pixel 8a remains a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market, and it's likely to stay relevant well into 2025. Its appeal rests on a combination of factors, primarily its software experience and camera capabilities.

This is why we wanted to highlight that a significant discount on the Google Pixel 8a is now available through T-Mobile, offering up to $500 in bill credits with eligible trade-ins, and this deal is unusually accessible to customers on older plans. This opportunity stands out because it allows those on older, less expensive plans, like ONE and Simple Choice, to take advantage of savings typically reserved for premium plan holders.

The core of the deal involves trading in a qualifying device and purchasing a new Pixel 8a on a 24-month installment plan. The $500 credit is then distributed over those 24 months, effectively offsetting the phone's $500 MSRP.

 
The list of eligible trade-in devices includes a wide range of models from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Google Pixel, and Motorola. For example, recent models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Apple iPhone 14 and 15 series, and Google Pixel 8 series all qualify for the full $500 credit. Older devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Apple iPhone 12 series, and Google Pixel 6 series, also qualify for the maximum credit. Devices with lower trade-in values, like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Apple iPhone 7, receive $250 in credits.

Here is the full list:

Up to $500 off:
  • Samsung Galaxy:
    • Galaxy S10 Series: S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G
    • Galaxy S20 Series: S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE
    • Galaxy Note Series: Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra
    • Galaxy S21 Series: S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE
    • Galaxy S22 Series: S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
    • Galaxy S23 Series: S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE
    • Galaxy S24 Series: S24
    • Galaxy Z Fold Series: Z Fold, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 5
    • Galaxy Z Flip Series: Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 6
  • Apple iPhone: 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max,15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro
  • OnePlus: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
  • Google Pixel: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • Motorola: Moto Razr+ 2023

Up to $250 off:
  • Samsung Galaxy:
    • Galaxy S6 Series: S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+
    • Galaxy S7 Series: S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S7 edge duo
    • Galaxy S8 Series: S8, S8+, S8 Active
    • Galaxy S9 Series: S9, S9+
    • Galaxy A32 Series: A32, A32 5G
    • Galaxy A52 Series: A51, A51 5G
    • Galaxy A52 Series: A52, A52 5G
    • Galaxy A53 5G
    • Galaxy A54 5G
    • Galaxy A71 Series: A71, A71 5G
    • Galaxy A21
    • Galaxy A23
    • Galaxy A14 5G
    • Galaxy A15 5G
    • Galaxy Note 8
  • Apple iPhone: 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE 2nd Gen, SE 3rd Gen
  • OnePlus: 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8 5G, 8 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G
  • Google Pixel: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a
  • LG: Velvet, V60 ThinQ
  • Motorola: Moto razr 5G, Moto Edge2021, Moto Edge 5G 2022, Moto Razr 40

In 2025, the Pixel 8a’s value proposition will likely focus on its software longevity and consistent camera performance. Furthermore, the accessibility of this deal to older plans is a notable deviation from standard industry practice. Typically, carriers incentivize upgrades to their latest, most profitable plans by offering the best deals exclusively to those subscribers. By including older plans, T-Mobile is making this promotion available to a larger segment of its customer base, and we don't know how long this offer will stand. This is why we recommend that you act now if you are interested.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

