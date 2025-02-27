T-Mobile wants badly to give you a Pixel 8a for free with these trade-ins

Even with the Pixel 9a 's release likely around the corner, the Google Pixel 8a remains a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market, and it's likely to stay relevant well into 2025. Its appeal rests on a combination of factors, primarily its software experience and camera capabilities.





Google Pixel 8a is now available through This is why we wanted to highlight that a significant discount on theis now available through T-Mobile , offering up to $500 in bill credits with eligible trade-ins, and this deal is unusually accessible to customers on older plans. This opportunity stands out because it allows those on older, less expensive plans, like ONE and Simple Choice, to take advantage of savings typically reserved for premium plan holders.





The core of the deal involves trading in a qualifying device and purchasing a new Pixel 8a on a 24-month installment plan. The $500 credit is then distributed over those 24 months, effectively offsetting the phone's $500 MSRP.





Here is the full list:





Up to $500 off: Samsung Galaxy:

Galaxy S10 Series: S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G



Galaxy S20 Series: S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE



Galaxy Note Series: Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra



Galaxy S21 Series: S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE



Galaxy S22 Series: S22, S22+, S22 Ultra



Galaxy S23 Series: S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

Galaxy S24 Series: S24



Galaxy Z Fold Series: Z Fold, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 5



Galaxy Z Flip Series: Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 6

Apple iPhone: 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max,15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro

OnePlus: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Google Pixel: Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Fold

Motorola: Moto Razr+ 2023

Up to $250 off: Samsung Galaxy:

Galaxy S6 Series: S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+



Galaxy S7 Series: S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S7 edge duo



Galaxy S8 Series: S8, S8+, S8 Active



Galaxy S9 Series: S9, S9+



Galaxy A32 Series: A32, A32 5G



Galaxy A52 Series: A51, A51 5G



Galaxy A52 Series: A52, A52 5G



Galaxy A53 5G



Galaxy A54 5G



Galaxy A71 Series: A71, A71 5G



Galaxy A21



Galaxy A23



Galaxy A14 5G



Galaxy A15 5G



Galaxy Note 8

Apple iPhone: 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE 2nd Gen, SE 3rd Gen

OnePlus: 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8 5G, 8 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G

Google Pixel: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a

LG: Velvet, V60 ThinQ

Motorola: Moto razr 5G, Moto Edge2021, Moto Edge 5G 2022, Moto Razr 40





In 2025, the Pixel 8a ’s value proposition will likely focus on its software longevity and consistent camera performance. Furthermore, the accessibility of this deal to older plans is a notable deviation from standard industry practice. Typically, carriers incentivize upgrades to their latest, most profitable plans by offering the best deals exclusively to those subscribers. By including older plans, T-Mobile is making this promotion available to a larger segment of its customer base, and we don't know how long this offer will stand. This is why we recommend that you act now if you are interested.





