T-Mobile is considering all its options for a no-merger scenario

But Mike Sievert, who is slated to replace John Legere as Magenta's skipper on May 1 , hinted that "some kind of settlement" is still possible during an investor relations event on the heels of the company's Q4 2019 earnings announcement yesterday. According to T-Mo's current Chief Operating Officer, the possibility of an agreement behind closed doors is "never off the table", although Sievert was unwilling to elaborate on this cryptic and somewhat curious statement.









A $9 billion stock buy-back program is another top priority for a bleak scenario in which T-Mobile will be banned from purchasing Sprint, while acquisitions of unnamed regional wireless service providers could also be considered, according to Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter.





Last but certainly not least, T-Mobile and Sprint might be cooking up an appeal as well if Judge Marrero does decide to block their lawful union. What's interesting about that theory is a rumor of the DOJ's possible involvement in the appeal proceedings. The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice apparently believes so strongly this deal would be good for the industry as a whole that it's thinking about joining forces with the two carriers looking to become one to fight a potential verdict in favor of the states at the Supreme Court level.





Of course, it's too early to know if this rumor will actually materialize, especially as it's unclear if T-Mobile is keen to continue fighting and thus further draw out a process started almost two whole years ago.



