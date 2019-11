One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down

At first glance, you can't fault the "Un-carrier" for lack of trying to persuade its opposers, but according to New York Attorney General Letitia James , recent efforts to address fears of anti-competitive behavior on the "New T-Mobile's" part haven't done the trick. While James admits "providing benefits is good", the recently announced programs and initiatives do little to tackle the core issue with a prospective union between the nation's third and fourth-largest mobile network operators right now.

Specifically, the NY AG still doesn't like that the US wireless industry is headed for a transition from a "big four" to a "big three" situation, not buying promises made by Dish to essentially take Sprint's fourth place in a few years with the use of $5 billion worth of spectrum and existing prepaid businesses . Said promises have been enough to get the mega deal cleared by the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, but states opposing the merger on antitrust violation grounds are not sold, even after T-Mobile also vowed to provide free 5G access to all first responders nationwide for at least ten years, as well as free service altogether to 10 million households.