Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
So let's say T-Mobile does merge with Sprint and the carrier's current CEO John Legere leaves triumphantly next May. Is that the end of the T-Mobile story? Not according to confidential internal T-Mobile documents (via The Verge) created by third-party consultants McKinsey & Co. in December 2015 at the request of T-Mobile board member Thorsten Langheim. The report was presented to T-Mobile executives and executives of its parent company Deutsche Telekom. T-Mobile tried to get the documents excluded from the current non-jury trial because they contain comments written by third-party consultants McKinsey & Co (and might not have expressed the thoughts of T-Mobile itself). Some of McKinsey's comments might cast doubt on Dish Network's ability to compete as a major U.S. wireless operator while relying on an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile.
T-Mobile's confidential document suggested that a merger with Sprint be followed up with an acquisition of Comcast
McKinsey said that the best game plan for T-Mobile at the time was to continue the Un-carrier growth strategy, bid in FCC auctions for spectrum (which is exactly what occurred), lobby for the merger with Sprint in Washington D.C., and signal interest in both Sprint and the subsequent deal with Comcast or another cable firm. The internal document states that as far as T-Mobile is concerned the merger with Sprint should be the "preferred move.
We have to give McKinsey some props for some of its forecasts. It called for T-Mobile to be a strong third major carrier by 2019, which it most certainly is. But the predicted 76 million subscribers for 2019 has been surpassed with the wireless operator counting over 84 million customers at the end of the 2019 third quarter.
The $26.5 billion merger was announced on April 29th, 2018 and has been approved by the FCC and the Justice Department. All that remains is a favorable resolution to the lawsuit filed by 14 attorneys general of 13 states and Washington D.C. The plaintiffs seek to block the merger which they call anti-competitive and believe its approval will lead to higher prices. If the merger goes through, it will be interesting to see if T-Mobile goes ahead with the road map presented by McKinsey and makes a play for a cable company down the road.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):