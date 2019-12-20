FCC, DOJ criticize states for trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
It all comes down to this. The $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has one last hurdle it needs to clear in the form of a lawsuit filed by 14 attorneys general. The latter seek to block the deal because they fear that reducing the number of major carriers by 25% will lead to higher prices. Some of the arguments put forth by the plaintiffs seem to be a stretch. Dish Network is supposed to replace Sprint as the fourth major wireless provider as after the merger closes, it will buy Sprint's prepaid operations (including Boost and Virgin Mobile), take control of some spectrum, retail stores, and more than 9 million subscribers. It also will sign an MVNO pact with T-Mobile allowing it to start offering wireless service 30 days after its deal with Sprint closes.
Ironically, the arguments made by the states are the same ones that the FCC and DOJ originally had
Today's court action could be the last to include witness testimony. Closing arguments are expected to begin next month. T-Mobile seeks to merge with Sprint so that it can take control of the latter's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that is important to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. The wireless provider was the first to launch a coast to coast 5G network earlier this month using its low-band 600MHz spectrum. While the characteristics of this band include signals that travel farther and better penetrate structures, it is limited in terms of capacity and dataspeed. So T-Mobile will also use some ultra-high mmWave spectrum and hopes to add Sprint's mid-band signal. With that 2.5GHz spectrum, T-Mobile will be able to better serve Americans living in rural areas. T-Mobile CEO John Legere testified during the trial that Sprint's spectrum will allow T-Mobile to "triple the total 5G capacity of standalone T-Mobile and Sprint combined." The executive stated that if the deal doesn't get done, in some markets T-Mobile will "exhaust capacity in the next two to four years." While mid-band spectrum is hard to come by in the states, the FCC is considering the auction of as much as 280MHz of airwaves in the 3.7GHz-4.2-GHz range.
This is all very important to the U.S. because 5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and will lead to the creation of new technologies and industries. The countries that are first to harness the faster dataspeeds could be rewarded with an economic boom.
Even if the judge rules against the plaintiffs, there is still a question of whether T-Mobile will seek to reduce the price it will pay for Sprint. The merger agreement has expired and during the last quarter T-Mobile added 754,000 new postpaid phone additions while Sprint lost 91,000 such customers during the same time period.
