Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'









Said judge asked the 13 state attorneys general and the AG for the District of Columbia that challenged the DOJ and FCC-approved merger between the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless service providers to present their case as quickly as possible, aiming for a resolution of the highly publicized trial by Christmas. In response to allegations that the creation of a "New T-Mobile" giant could increase prices for consumers and even indirectly benefit Verizon and AT&T as well, Magenta brought out its star witness on the stand right off the bat.

Legere's "worst nightmare" may come to life soon













T-Mo's CEO believes the mobile network operator may well be forced to raise wireless service prices in the not-so-distant future to "slow user growth and relieve network stress" if the deal ultimately falls through. In other words, Legere is (again) arguing that T-Mobile needs Sprint's spectrum just as badly as the latter needs the former's money to survive in the Verizon and AT&T-dominated wireless landscape.









A scenario in which the merger is blocked for good by this current legal confrontation seems more and more likely to come to pass, but Legere's almost apocalyptic predictions are themselves challenged by Magenta's adversaries. In their view, T-Mobile could obtain the spectrum required to prevent its network from clogging up in many different ways.

Dish is still the key piece of the puzzle













If, however, the unused wireless spectrum hoarded over the years by the satellite TV provider will prevail as a major factor demonstrating the company's lack of interest in rivaling Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, the states have a much bigger chance of winning. At the end of the day, there's really no way to anticipate with absolute certainty how cellular plan prices might be impacted by the closing or blocking of the $26.5 billion deal. Legere can't do that (especially on his way out), Sprint's execs cannot be trusted with an objective forecast, and the states have no idea what will happen in two, three, or five years either.





Otherwise put, the merger is hanging by a thread, so keep that popcorn nearby and be sure to continue following all the drama as we inch closer to the epic conclusion of the wireless industry's greatest ever soap opera.