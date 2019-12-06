T-Mobile's 5G coverage is live, compare with Verizon, AT&T and Sprint 4G speeds by band
On the eve of flipping the 5G switch over at T-Mobile's "nationwide" network, the crowdsourcing testers from OpenSignal came out with a breakdown of what the good ol' 4G can achieve in terms of download speeds... by carrier band.
The mids of Sprint and lows of T-Mobile cast a wider net, but are slower, as Sascha Segan found out, that is why T-Mobile plans to use this layered cake of building out its 5G coverage to catch'em all.
T-Mobile just made the nerdiest wedding cake ever showing how it plans to use the “layers” of 5G spectrum. pic.twitter.com/Vd4YbYQ5lh— Ina Fried (@inafried) December 4, 2019
Even in this nascent state of 5G, it is becoming increasingly clear how important carrier bands and the FCC's band auctions are. There is one slated for this month, and a critical mid-band auction for 2020.
In the meantime, here's an OpenSignal chart that depicts the huge differences between download speeds when using individual bands in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint's portfolios.
As you can see, the high bands offer the best download speeds, and AT&T is rather privileged in that respect, as its 2.3GHz Band 30 hits up to 50Mbps speeds, while Sprint's 2.5GHz Band 41 spectrum is not far behind.
If the merger of Sprint with T-Mobile goes through, Big Magenta will have quite the wide spectrum coverage to play with in the 5G era, forcing Verizon and AT&T to rethink their band auction participation this month and in 2020.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):