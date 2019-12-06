Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint 5G

T-Mobile's 5G coverage is live, compare with Verizon, AT&T and Sprint 4G speeds by band

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 06, 2019, 9:27 AM

On the eve of flipping the 5G switch over at T-Mobile's "nationwide" network, the crowdsourcing testers from OpenSignal came out with a breakdown of what the good ol' 4G can achieve in terms of download speeds... by carrier band.

A lot, it turns out. While 5G can reach amazing speeds, they are reserved only for the mmWave bands like Verizon's or AT&T's that have low building penetration and require you to, ahem, hold the phone right.


The mids of Sprint and lows of T-Mobile cast a wider net, but are slower, as Sascha Segan found out, that is why T-Mobile plans to use this layered cake of building out its 5G coverage to catch'em all.



Even in this nascent state of 5G, it is becoming increasingly clear how important carrier bands and the FCC's band auctions are. There is one slated for this month, and a critical mid-band auction for 2020. 

In the meantime, here's an OpenSignal chart that depicts the huge differences between download speeds when using individual bands in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint's portfolios.


As you can see, the high bands offer the best download speeds, and AT&T is rather privileged in that respect, as its 2.3GHz Band 30 hits up to 50Mbps speeds, while Sprint's 2.5GHz Band 41 spectrum is not far behind. 

If the merger of Sprint with T-Mobile goes through, Big Magenta will have quite the wide spectrum coverage to play with in the 5G era, forcing Verizon and AT&T to rethink their band auction participation this month and in 2020.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
The iPhone 12's screen may become Touch ID as a Face ID redundancy
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.