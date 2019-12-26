T-Mobile Sprint

Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 26, 2019, 6:44 PM
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
We are nearing the end of the marathon that we call the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. It all comes down to the decision that will be made by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero who is presiding over the non-jury trial initiated by attorneys general of 13 states and Washington D.C. The plaintiffs are seeking to block the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on anti-competitive grounds. The states are concerned that the merger, by reducing the number of major U.S. wireless operators to three from four, will end up forcing Americans to dig a little deeper into their pockets each month to pay their phone bill. And they believe that the transaction, if approved, will make it rain pink slips as jobs get cut.

We've discussed several times why the plaintiffs might be wrong. Not allowing the merger to close could leave Sprint in its current weakened state; the carrier's former CEO Marcelo Claure says that without the deal, Sprint will have to raise prices and borrow more money to operate. And if the deal is approved, Sprint and Dish Network will complete a transaction that will turn the satellite television provider into a competitive wireless operator designed to replace Sprint. In addition, as part of its package of concessions made to placate the FCC and the Justice Department, T-Mobile promised not to raise prices for three years after the merger closes.

Guest writers of opinion column say that the T-Mobile-Sprint merger will create new jobs nationwide


As for potential loss of jobs, a union leader helped co-write an op-ed in today's Rochester Democrat and Chronicle newspaper, part of the USA Today network, that disagrees with that assessment. The newspaper serves the city of Rochester, located in upstate New York; the column, "NYS Attorney General should change course on merger of T-Mobile, Sprint," was penned by two guest writers Bob Duffy and Tony DiPerna. The former is the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and served as the New York Lieutenant Governor from 2011 to 2014. The latter is President of the Rochester Building & Construction Trades Council and the President of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers #3.

As Duffy and DiPerna note, "Lost in this lawsuit is whether workers—especially New York workers—will come out ahead. It's an issue that's been totally overlooked and that’s too bad. We've spent our careers working to bring good jobs to this region, and we believe any merger must contribute to economic growth and job creation here. The T-Mobile-Sprint deal passes this test with flying colors. That's why we fully support it." You might recall that when the merger was first announced, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) said that the transaction would lead to the loss of 28,000 jobs.


Of course, no discussion of the merger should be made without discussing 5G. This is the next generation of wireless connectivity and will deliver data speeds 10 times faster than 4G LTE. As a result, 5G will lead to the creation of new technologies and industries and could set off a global economic boom. T-Mobile wants to buy Sprint to take control of the latter's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. Combined with T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz airwaves, the combination will give the merged outfit three times the 5G capacity than standalone T-Mobile and Sprint according to T-Mobile CEO John Legere. It also will allow the wireless operator to provide 5G coverage to rural Americans. The executive has statred that if the deal isn't approved, his company will, in some markets, "exhaust capacity in the next two to four years."

The merger will indeed help enhance T-Mobile's current nationwide 5G network. As Duffy and DiPerna note, this will help create more jobs for the country. "And because New T-Mobile will invest nearly $40 billion in deploying a new nationwide 5G network and services, the merger is expected to create thousands of jobs more than the two stand-alone companies could have done. That's good for labor, good for employment, and good for consumers," they write. And the pair end their column by stating, "In short, this merger is good for workers and families. Let's hope the Attorney General’s office changes course so New T-Mobile can deliver on its commitments to New Yorkers."

We could know within weeks whether the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint will finally be allowed to close.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?
2019-year-smartphones-best
2019 was an amazing year for smartphones
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless