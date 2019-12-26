Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
We are nearing the end of the marathon that we call the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. It all comes down to the decision that will be made by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero who is presiding over the non-jury trial initiated by attorneys general of 13 states and Washington D.C. The plaintiffs are seeking to block the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on anti-competitive grounds. The states are concerned that the merger, by reducing the number of major U.S. wireless operators to three from four, will end up forcing Americans to dig a little deeper into their pockets each month to pay their phone bill. And they believe that the transaction, if approved, will make it rain pink slips as jobs get cut.
Guest writers of opinion column say that the T-Mobile-Sprint merger will create new jobs nationwide
Of course, no discussion of the merger should be made without discussing 5G. This is the next generation of wireless connectivity and will deliver data speeds 10 times faster than 4G LTE. As a result, 5G will lead to the creation of new technologies and industries and could set off a global economic boom. T-Mobile wants to buy Sprint to take control of the latter's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. Combined with T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz airwaves, the combination will give the merged outfit three times the 5G capacity than standalone T-Mobile and Sprint according to T-Mobile CEO John Legere. It also will allow the wireless operator to provide 5G coverage to rural Americans. The executive has statred that if the deal isn't approved, his company will, in some markets, "exhaust capacity in the next two to four years."
The merger will indeed help enhance T-Mobile's current nationwide 5G network. As Duffy and DiPerna note, this will help create more jobs for the country. "And because New T-Mobile will invest nearly $40 billion in deploying a new nationwide 5G network and services, the merger is expected to create thousands of jobs more than the two stand-alone companies could have done. That's good for labor, good for employment, and good for consumers," they write. And the pair end their column by stating, "In short, this merger is good for workers and families. Let's hope the Attorney General’s office changes course so New T-Mobile can deliver on its commitments to New Yorkers."
We could know within weeks whether the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint will finally be allowed to close.
