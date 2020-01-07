T-Mobile reports another industry leading quarter and added 7 million new customers in 2019
T-Mobile announced its fourth quarter and 2019 results today, and once again the nation's third-largest carrier showed spectacular growth. During the three months from October through December, the carrier added 1.9 million net new subscribers. In the most important metric, branded postpaid phone subscribers, T-Mobile picked up one million such customers. That compares to the 754,000 net new branded phone subscribers picked up last quarter and the 1.02 million it added during the same quarter last year. T-Mobile ended the year with 40 million postpaid phone subscribers, up 8% year-over-year. Branded postpaid phone churn was 1.01%, up 2 basis points from the .99% it reported during last year's fourth quarter. For the year, postpaid churn improved sharply from 1.01% to .89%.
It was another industry-leading quarter for T-Mobile; the carrier has added more than five million customers for the last six consecutive years
Last month, the carrier became the first to offer nationwide 5G service in the U.S., lighting up the low-band 600MHz spectrum it spent $7.99 billion to win in an FCC auction in 2017. The network now covers 200 million Americans. These airwaves travel farther and penetrate structures better than high-band airwaves. T-Mobile hopes that by closing on the merger with Sprint, it will acquire the latter's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. helping it cover rural Americans with 5G signals; combined with ultra-high mmWave spectrum, T-Mobile will have a fast 5G national network that will cover the country and deliver fast 5G coverage. Legere says that with the merger, T-Mobile will "triple the total 5G capacity of standalone T-Mobile and Sprint combined." If the deal gets shot down, Legere said under oath that in some markets, the carrier will "exhaust capacity in the next two to four years."
With the FCC and Justice Department already approving the $26.5 billion transaction, the lone hurdle in the way is the lawsuit filed by state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C. that seeks to block the deal. The plaintiffs say that reducing the number of major U.S. wireless providers by 25% will lead to less competition and higher prices in the industry. The non-jury trial is set to resume with closing arguments on January 15th with a decision announced in February.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):