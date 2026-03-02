Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Qualcomm and T-Mobile promise something huge, but for 2029

6G will require lots of work beforehand!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Qualcomm 6G
T-Mobile logo on a phone.
T-Mobile will surely try to take over AT&T and Verizon in the 6G race. | Image by PhoneArena
Almost seven years after proudly announcing the first 5G data call in 2019, T-Mobile and Qualcomm are once again at it. This time, it's all about 6G!

Making the transition, but faster


Qualcomm logo in blue.
The company is serious about 6G. | Image by Qualcomm


Qualcomm and T-Mobile strive to accelerate the transition from 5G Advanced (the step between 5G and 6G) to 6G and are now expanding their collaboration. However, commercial deployments are set to begin in 2029.

6G is the next logical step, the next generation of connectivity – this standard probably won't be just about sheer speed but about intelligence and broader services, too. Efficiency is another key factor of 6G.

As the collaboration announcement reads, there are three pillars of 6G:

  • Advanced connectivity
  • Wide-area sensing
  • Energy-efficient high-performance compute

There's lots of work to be done before 6G is rolled out for subscribers like you and me, but who knows: maybe we'll be able to join some beta program in 2028?

What do you want 6G to be like?
3 Votes

6G for the win


It's expected that 6G will "dramatically" expand coverage, capacity and performance compared to earlier connectivity standards. That's because users have an ever-higher demand for data, but it's not just humans that drive this tech evolution: sensors and AI apps will take advantage of 6G as well.

Recommended For You

6G networks will be able to sense and understand the world around them. By using radio signals and combining different types of data, the network will detect and recognize objects and environments in real time. This could lead to new services like digital twins, drone tracking, smarter traffic systems, intelligent infrastructure and advanced AI systems. These new features could open up fresh business opportunities for many industries.

To support this, 6G will rely on powerful but energy-efficient computing systems inside virtual networks. Both network operations and AI tasks will run together in this setup. Computing power will be shared across devices, edge systems, and the cloud, depending on what is needed at the moment. This flexible approach should make the network faster and more efficient while improving connectivity and network management.

At T-Mobile, we have consistently led the industry in deploying advanced wireless technologies at scale, from nationwide 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced, and we intend to lead the path to 6G as well. Our expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to help shape the foundational technologies of 6G from the outset, ensuring the next generation of wireless prioritizes efficiency, intelligence, performance, and real-world customer impact. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we are not just preparing for 6G, we are helping define and lead it.
– John Saw, President of Tech and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile


Time flies and we'll soon find ourselves exploring and using 6G – but until 2029, T-Mobile and Qualcomm will have a lot of work to do.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless