Qualcomm and T-Mobile promise something huge, but for 2029
6G will require lots of work beforehand!
T-Mobile will surely try to take over AT&T and Verizon in the 6G race. | Image by PhoneArena
Almost seven years after proudly announcing the first 5G data call in 2019, T-Mobile and Qualcomm are once again at it. This time, it's all about 6G!
Qualcomm and T-Mobile strive to accelerate the transition from 5G Advanced (the step between 5G and 6G) to 6G and are now expanding their collaboration. However, commercial deployments are set to begin in 2029.
As the collaboration announcement reads, there are three pillars of 6G:
There's lots of work to be done before 6G is rolled out for subscribers like you and me, but who knows: maybe we'll be able to join some beta program in 2028?
It's expected that 6G will "dramatically" expand coverage, capacity and performance compared to earlier connectivity standards. That's because users have an ever-higher demand for data, but it's not just humans that drive this tech evolution: sensors and AI apps will take advantage of 6G as well.
To support this, 6G will rely on powerful but energy-efficient computing systems inside virtual networks. Both network operations and AI tasks will run together in this setup. Computing power will be shared across devices, edge systems, and the cloud, depending on what is needed at the moment. This flexible approach should make the network faster and more efficient while improving connectivity and network management.
Time flies and we'll soon find ourselves exploring and using 6G – but until 2029, T-Mobile and Qualcomm will have a lot of work to do.
Making the transition, but faster
The company is serious about 6G. | Image by Qualcomm
6G is the next logical step, the next generation of connectivity – this standard probably won't be just about sheer speed but about intelligence and broader services, too. Efficiency is another key factor of 6G.
- Advanced connectivity
- Wide-area sensing
- Energy-efficient high-performance compute
What do you want 6G to be like?
6G for the win
6G networks will be able to sense and understand the world around them. By using radio signals and combining different types of data, the network will detect and recognize objects and environments in real time. This could lead to new services like digital twins, drone tracking, smarter traffic systems, intelligent infrastructure and advanced AI systems. These new features could open up fresh business opportunities for many industries.
At T-Mobile, we have consistently led the industry in deploying advanced wireless technologies at scale, from nationwide 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced, and we intend to lead the path to 6G as well. Our expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to help shape the foundational technologies of 6G from the outset, ensuring the next generation of wireless prioritizes efficiency, intelligence, performance, and real-world customer impact. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we are not just preparing for 6G, we are helping define and lead it.
