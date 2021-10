T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores

As a result of taking the high-profile alliance to the next level, T-Mo-specific devices and plans started popping up both on and offline at Best Buy in August 2021 , but as expected, it's taking a while for the nationwide launch to materialize in earnest and at every level.





For instance, the "Un-carrier's" dedicated section on Best Buy's official website is still limited to a handful of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices that both new and existing subscribers can purchase at a nice discount with an upfront activation.





Meanwhile, getting those smartphones (and others) on a Magenta-flavored monthly installment plan is apparently not yet possible in brick and mortar Best Buy stores, but according to XDA Developers , that's predictably set to change very soon.





Starting tomorrow, October 6, EIPs (equipment installment plans) will reportedly be available for T-Mobile customers in "select Best Buy stores", which is obviously great news for folks who can't afford (or simply don't want) to pay full price for one of the best smartphones out there in one go.





Even better, XDA's unnamed inside sources claim Best Buy will be able to offer the same outstanding deals as T-Mo itself with monthly payments and bill credits beginning this week, which currently includes such doozies as a free iPhone 13 Pro (with trade-in), free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (same), and $99 Galaxy S20 FE 5G (no trade-in required).









After indirectly joining forces with Best Buy for the first time all the way back in August 2020 to continue selling Sprint-branded phones in some of the biggest retail stores across the nation, T-Mobile finally announced the expansion of that highly anticipated partnership almost seven months ago.