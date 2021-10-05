T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores

T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores0
As a result of taking the high-profile alliance to the next level, T-Mo-specific devices and plans started popping up both on and offline at Best Buy in August 2021, but as expected, it's taking a while for the nationwide launch to materialize in earnest and at every level.
Meanwhile, getting those smartphones (and others) on a Magenta-flavored monthly installment plan is apparently not yet possible in brick and mortar Best Buy stores, but according to XDA Developers, that's predictably set to change very soon.
Even better, XDA's unnamed inside sources claim Best Buy will be able to offer the same outstanding deals as T-Mo itself with monthly payments and bill credits beginning this week, which currently includes such doozies as a free iPhone 13 Pro (with trade-in), free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (same), and $99 Galaxy S20 FE 5G (no trade-in required).
In addition to Best Buy, T-Mobile is gearing up to take Walmart by storm as well in the next few weeks, highlighting its ambitions of overtaking Verizon's subscriber numbers in the relatively near future after already eclipsing AT&T.