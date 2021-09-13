T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule





Unlike last year (and all of the years before), the "Un-carrier" is also working hard on expanding its somewhat modest retail footprint compared to Verizon and AT&T. After all, this is the second-largest wireless service provider in the US now by subscribers, so it makes absolute sense for said subscribers to be able to get new phones and plans in places like Best Buy and Walmart stores.









Metro by T-Mobile customers will be the first to get a chance to buy "affordable 5G phones" and "three options for unlimited monthly rate plans on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network" in "select" Walmart stores and through the official website of the retail giant starting October 18.









Obviously, you shouldn't expect all the 2,300+ brick and mortar launches to take place simultaneously, but there's probably a good chance you'll be able to open new T-Mo accounts, add lines to existing ones, and make various other changes in your local Walmart store by the end of the year.





That could be true for many rural customers rather than just folks living in major metropolitan areas, mind you, as T-Mobile aims to significantly expand its "addressable markets" in addition to making it simpler than ever to join the "Un-carrier" in its battle against the US wireless industry duopoly





This massive expansion comes on the heels of Magenta's recent official Best Buy debut , which has been rather subdued and slow to take off nationwide.



