Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
T-Mobile Wireless service Metro

T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule
Just like last year, T-Mobile has been primarily focused so far in 2021 on spreading both the low and mid-band 5G love, as well as vastly improving the 5G user experience for as many people as possible across the nation.

Unlike last year (and all of the years before), the "Un-carrier" is also working hard on expanding its somewhat modest retail footprint compared to Verizon and AT&T. After all, this is the second-largest wireless service provider in the US now by subscribers, so it makes absolute sense for said subscribers to be able to get new phones and plans in places like Best Buy and Walmart stores.

We're talking more than 2,300 physical locations for the latter retailer alone, up from the 2,200+ count originally made official all the way back in March. In addition to increasing that number (slightly), T-Mobile is ready to confirm some specific dates today.

Metro by T-Mobile customers will be the first to get a chance to buy "affordable 5G phones" and "three options for unlimited monthly rate plans on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network" in "select" Walmart stores and through the official website of the retail giant starting October 18.

The main fall event will then follow on November 1, when the best T-Mobile phones and plans (Magenta Max included) are scheduled to make their long overdue Walmart debut, catching up at last with the "Dumb and Dumber" competition.

Obviously, you shouldn't expect all the 2,300+ brick and mortar launches to take place simultaneously, but there's probably a good chance you'll be able to open new T-Mo accounts, add lines to existing ones, and make various other changes in your local Walmart store by the end of the year.

That could be true for many rural customers rather than just folks living in major metropolitan areas, mind you, as T-Mobile aims to significantly expand its "addressable markets" in addition to making it simpler than ever to join the "Un-carrier" in its battle against the US wireless industry duopoly.

This massive expansion comes on the heels of Magenta's recent official Best Buy debut, which has been rather subdued and slow to take off nationwide.

The best T-Mobile deals (updated September 2021)
DEAL
DEAL
The best T-Mobile deals (updated September 2021)
Sep 01, 2021, 8:35 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Best T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans for you
updated
updated
Best T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans for you
Jul 08, 2021, 7:55 AM, by Preslav Kateliev, Georgi Zarkov
Best Metro by T-Mobile phones to buy in 2021
Best Metro by T-Mobile phones to buy in 2021
Jun 16, 2021, 6:02 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal
Sep 02, 2021, 8:23 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
T-Mobile has notified 'just about' every current customer affected by the latest data breach
Aug 27, 2021, 12:26 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal
Aug 23, 2021, 9:28 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
by Martin Filipov,  2
The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
Alleged iPad mini 6 images point to support for full-size Apple Pencil, design tweaks
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Alleged iPad mini 6 images point to support for full-size Apple Pencil, design tweaks
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live haven't been this cheap in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live haven't been this cheap in a long time
-$65
Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design
YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless