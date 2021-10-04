T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers

T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers0
Starting October 12, T-Mobile customers can sign up for 500GB of storage for just $5 per month. The carrier also offers a second option that includes 2TB of storage for $10 a month. Additionally, a 30 day or more free trial will be available for a limited time for those who want to try to new plan.
The new offer is available for customers with Android and iOS devices on consumer postpaid plans. Those eligible can sign up for either of the two Google One plans through their T-Mobile account online, in the T-Mobile app, at their local T-Mobile store or by dialing 611 from their phone to reach customer care.