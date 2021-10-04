Notification Center

T-Mobile

T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers
T-Mobile’s previously rumored exclusive Google One plan offer is finally official. After a short delay, the Un-carrier introduced today what appears to be an excellent plan for those in need of extra cloud storage.

Starting October 12, T-Mobile customers can sign up for 500GB of storage for just $5 per month. The carrier also offers a second option that includes 2TB of storage for $10 a month. Additionally, a 30 day or more free trial will be available for a limited time for those who want to try to new plan.

Apart from the cloud storage space, Google One for T-Mobile subscribers will also get perks across various Google products, such as 10% credit back on the Google Store and extended trials for Google services like YouTube Premium, Stadia and more.

The new offer is available for customers with Android and iOS devices on consumer postpaid plans. Those eligible can sign up for either of the two Google One plans through their T-Mobile account online, in the T-Mobile app, at their local T-Mobile store or by dialing 611 from their phone to reach customer care.

On the other hand, Sprint customers who have yet to migrate to T-Mobile can sign up for Google One 500GB via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or by calling Sprint Care for iOS, or for Google One 2TB directly through Google.

