T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo

T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo0
Unfortunately, one promotion that was seemingly applied to around 200,000 accounts took the "Un-carrier" by surprise just as it did said customers, and in order to fix the mistake that led to the deal's very existence, the nation's second-largest wireless service provider is making those people pay.
While it's not entirely clear how this "system error" happened, Magenta apparently identified approximately 200K BANs (billing account numbers) that were not entitled to the complimentary DIGITs lines they recently received, starting a "Clean Up" operation on September 15 and evidently infuriating some customers already.
In case you're not familiar with it, DIGITs is a service that allows you to use multiple mobile numbers on devices ranging from smartphones to smartwatches sans requiring a SIM card for each number. In this particular case, the Proxy by Digits option was subject to T-Mobile's error.
Separately, the mobile network operator also identified a different error accidentally allowing select customers to receive two RDC (Recurring Device Credits) promos instead of the one they were entitled to, although only around 3,000 people will be impacted by the "remaining clean up" operation started on September 13 after a previous attempt at fixing things partially failed over the summer.