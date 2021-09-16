Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service

T-Mobile finally sets a firm shutdown date for its own 3G network

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile finally sets a firm shutdown date for its own 3G network
The day some of you might have been dreading for a while is coming relatively soon, although not quite as soon as previously reported. Instead of shutting down its legacy 3G network on October 1 of this year or April 1, 2022, T-Mobile now plans to pull the plug at the beginning of July next year, giving impacted customers just a little more time to prepare for the future "adjustment."

Of course, given that we're talking about a cellular technology commercially released around two decades ago, we don't expect a lot of people to rely on the UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) standard for much these days. Especially not on T-Mobile, the wireless service provider that has offered by far the best 5G deals of the last few months.

If for some reason you've been hesitant of upgrading from a 3G-only to a 4G LTE or 5G-enabled device until now, the good thing about Magenta finally setting a firm (and presumably definitive) network termination date is that more deals are likely in the pipeline.

The "Un-carrier" could well take a page from AT&T's playbook (for once) and possibly one-up said rival (as always) with free "modern" phones for 4G and 5G holdouts in the relatively near future. By embracing that inevitable transition, T-Mo points out you're in for "real broadband speeds" between 100 and 300 times higher than what you may currently be getting, as well as "enhanced public safety and 911 location accuracy capabilities" making you safer in addition to faster. 

The larger reason for the impending 3G network shutdown, mind you, is the improvement of Magenta's 4G LTE and 5G signals. Those technologies are already expected to greatly benefit from the January 1, 2022 retirement of Sprint's 3G (CDMA) network, which T-Mobile also controls after sealing the biggest merger in the history of the US wireless industry last year.

For their part, AT&T and Verizon are planning to make 3G a distant memory on February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023, although all of these dates are still subject to change. But you can't resist progress forever!

T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
Aug 06, 2021, 7:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Sprint's LTE network to shut June 30, T-Mobile stays mum on its own 3G service
Sprint's LTE network to shut June 30, T-Mobile stays mum on its own 3G service
Aug 04, 2021, 2:48 AM, by Daniel Petrov
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one
May 28, 2021, 5:47 AM, by Martin Filipov
Verizon sets a new 3G network shutdown date, but you should really upgrade to 5G earlier
Verizon sets a new 3G network shutdown date, but you should really upgrade to 5G earlier
Mar 30, 2021, 4:04 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
3 days ago, 11:26 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Mid-band 5G speeds help T-Mobile win an important award for the first time ever
Mid-band 5G speeds help T-Mobile win an important award for the first time ever
Aug 24, 2021, 11:58 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app
by Alan Friedman,  0
"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app
Razer's new iPhone 13 Arctech case can cool your phone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Razer's new iPhone 13 Arctech case can cool your phone
Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?
T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now
Apple says iPhone 13 mini beats iPhone 12 Pro Max in battery life... wait, WHAT?
by Victor Hristov,  4
Apple says iPhone 13 mini beats iPhone 12 Pro Max in battery life... wait, WHAT?
Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order
-$30
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless