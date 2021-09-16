T-Mobile finally sets a firm shutdown date for its own 3G network

T-Mobile finally sets a firm shutdown date for its own 3G network0
If for some reason you've been hesitant of upgrading from a 3G-only to a 4G LTE or 5G-enabled device until now, the good thing about Magenta finally setting a firm (and presumably definitive) network termination date is that more deals are likely in the pipeline.
The larger reason for the impending 3G network shutdown, mind you, is the improvement of Magenta's 4G LTE and 5G signals. Those technologies are already expected to greatly benefit from the January 1, 2022 retirement of Sprint's 3G (CDMA) network, which T-Mobile also controls after sealing the biggest merger in the history of the US wireless industry last year.
For their part, AT&T and Verizon are planning to make 3G a distant memory on February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023, although all of these dates are still subject to change. But you can't resist progress forever!