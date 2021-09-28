Notification Center

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others
While T-Mobile's so-called "Un-carrier moves" don't appear to be a thing anymore, the fast-growing wireless service provider is essentially launching killer new deals and promotions all the time nowadays with a lot less fanfare than four or five years ago.

What's perhaps even more impressive is that some of these special offers are regularly revised and substantially improved, and although you'd think Magenta could use all the positive publicity it can get after that mammoth recent data breach, the operator chose to make no fuss whatsoever about the latest such change to one of its most popular promos.

Inaugurated back in June 2020, the Keep & Switch program initially allowed AT&T and Verizon customers to get up to $450 from T-Mo while retaining their beloved mobile devices. That maximum rebate value was later increased to $650, and now "for a limited time", people switching from an "eligible carrier" can be reimbursed up to $800 per line on "remaining device payment balance."

Spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at The T-Mo Report just yesterday, this change seems to have gone into effect no less than three weeks ago, so for all we know, it could go away at any moment. 

Keep in mind that T-Mobile recently made another semi-important revision to this particular deal, expanding the list of "eligible carriers" to include new rival Boost after also adding Spectrum, Claro, Xfinity, and US Cellular back in April.

Basically, if you're displeased with any of those wireless service providers (as well as AT&T and Verizon, of course) and you're still on the hook for a lot of monthly device payments, now's a better time than ever before to join T-Mo and see exactly how much you can get via a virtual prepaid card.

Don't forget that the Keep & Switch offer also comes with zero device switching costs, and although you can't keep just any phone on T-Mobile for fairly obvious reasons, the list of eligible handsets is pretty expansive, including everything from the Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S8 and from Apple's iPhone 12 family to the 6s duo.

