T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others

T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others0
What's perhaps even more impressive is that some of these special offers are regularly revised and substantially improved, and although you'd think Magenta could use all the positive publicity it can get after that mammoth recent data breach, the operator chose to make no fuss whatsoever about the latest such change to one of its most popular promos.
Spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at The T-Mo Report just yesterday, this change seems to have gone into effect no less than three weeks ago, so for all we know, it could go away at any moment.
Basically, if you're displeased with any of those wireless service providers (as well as AT&T and Verizon, of course) and you're still on the hook for a lot of monthly device payments, now's a better time than ever before to join T-Mo and see exactly how much you can get via a virtual prepaid card.
Don't forget that the Keep & Switch offer also comes with zero device switching costs, and although you can't keep just any phone on T-Mobile for fairly obvious reasons, the list of eligible handsets is pretty expansive, including everything from the Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S8 and from Apple's iPhone 12 family to the 6s duo.