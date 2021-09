T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now

Starting November 1 , you should be able to easily find an "authorized location" for same-day repairs using the handy T-Mobile Store Locator . While Magenta has its sights set on "upgrading" a grand total of 500 stores "across the country" with "some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry", it seems unlikely that all of those locations will include the service as early as the beginning of November.





Still, this definitely sounds like the beginning of a beautiful new customer retention policy for the fast-growing cellular company . Together with probably the best smartphone deals and most value-packed plans on the market, these are the types of moves that could eventually allow T-Mobile to surpass Verizon after already beating AT&T.





Until then, it's important to point out that you'll need to be a member of Magenta's Protection program to be able to get same-day device repairs inside T-Mo stores. While the monthly cost of said membership is not changing, at $7 (plus tax) and up, T-Mobile is also ready to upgrade the benefits included in that price, bringing the number of claims per year you can file at no extra cost up to five.





That apparently beats the "industry standard" of three claims per 12 months, adding to an extensive list of perks provided by Assurant that also includes everything from accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage to AppleCare (for eligible Apple devices), unlimited screen protector replacement, Jump! upgrades, and live tech support.





Massive data breach notwithstanding, 2021 is shaping up to end as an absolutely knockout year for T-Mobile on many different fronts. In addition to further expanding and upgrading its already dominant 5G infrastructure , the "Un-carrier" has managed to substantially boost those always crucial customer numbers while also preparing an unprecedented retail blitz across the nation.