T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now

T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now0
Starting November 1, you should be able to easily find an "authorized location" for same-day repairs using the handy T-Mobile Store Locator. While Magenta has its sights set on "upgrading" a grand total of 500 stores "across the country" with "some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry", it seems unlikely that all of those locations will include the service as early as the beginning of November.
Until then, it's important to point out that you'll need to be a member of Magenta's Protection program to be able to get same-day device repairs inside T-Mo stores. While the monthly cost of said membership is not changing, at $7 (plus tax) and up, T-Mobile is also ready to upgrade the benefits included in that price, bringing the number of claims per year you can file at no extra cost up to five.
That apparently beats the "industry standard" of three claims per 12 months, adding to an extensive list of perks provided by Assurant that also includes everything from accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage to AppleCare (for eligible Apple devices), unlimited screen protector replacement, Jump! upgrades, and live tech support.