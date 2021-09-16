Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service

T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile wants to woo you with in-store device repairs and improved Protection now
Massive data breach notwithstanding, 2021 is shaping up to end as an absolutely knockout year for T-Mobile on many different fronts. In addition to further expanding and upgrading its already dominant 5G infrastructure, the "Un-carrier" has managed to substantially boost those always crucial customer numbers while also preparing an unprecedented retail blitz across the nation.

Just in case the recently announced and fast-approaching invasion of T-Mo phones and plans into thousands of physical Walmart locations didn't sound impressive enough, the second-largest mobile network operator in the US by subscribers aims to add an essential service to several hundred of its own stores as well in the near future.

Starting November 1, you should be able to easily find an "authorized location" for same-day repairs using the handy T-Mobile Store Locator. While Magenta has its sights set on "upgrading" a grand total of 500 stores "across the country" with "some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry", it seems unlikely that all of those locations will include the service as early as the beginning of November.

Still, this definitely sounds like the beginning of a beautiful new customer retention policy for the fast-growing cellular company. Together with probably the best smartphone deals and most value-packed plans on the market, these are the types of moves that could eventually allow T-Mobile to surpass Verizon after already beating AT&T. 

Until then, it's important to point out that you'll need to be a member of Magenta's Protection program to be able to get same-day device repairs inside T-Mo stores. While the monthly cost of said membership is not changing, at $7 (plus tax) and up, T-Mobile is also ready to upgrade the benefits included in that price, bringing the number of claims per year you can file at no extra cost up to five.

That apparently beats the "industry standard" of three claims per 12 months, adding to an extensive list of perks provided by Assurant that also includes everything from accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage to AppleCare (for eligible Apple devices), unlimited screen protector replacement, Jump! upgrades, and live tech support.

The best T-Mobile phones to buy - updated September 2021
The best T-Mobile phones to buy - updated September 2021
Aug 31, 2021, 2:03 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
9 hours ago, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
T-Mobile mass data breach is investigated by Massachusetts
yesterday, 9:45 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
T-Mobile quietly makes its long overdue Best Buy debut; best phones and deals available today
DEAL
featured
DEAL
featured
T-Mobile quietly makes its long overdue Best Buy debut; best phones and deals available today
Aug 24, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google promotes the Pixel 6 line with billboards and...potato chips?
Apple says iPhone 13 mini beats iPhone 12 Pro Max in battery life... wait, WHAT?
by Victor Hristov,  0
Apple says iPhone 13 mini beats iPhone 12 Pro Max in battery life... wait, WHAT?
Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order
-$30
Pre-orders for the 5G supporting iPhone 13 series surge in China
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pre-orders for the 5G supporting iPhone 13 series surge in China
Nomad's new iPhone 13 cases are fitted with an NFC chip
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Nomad's new iPhone 13 cases are fitted with an NFC chip
Oppo cuts staff following OnePlus merger, affecting ColorOS team
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Oppo cuts staff following OnePlus merger, affecting ColorOS team
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless