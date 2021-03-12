T-Mobile confirms big retail expansion plans to Best Buy and Walmart, as well as for its Metro brand
In line with rumors from around a month ago, which expanded on older gossip that partially materialized last summer, T-Mo is officially gearing up for a "significant expansion" of its "addressable markets." This will require a "multi-pronged" approach aimed at boosting subscriber numbers by coming closer to potential customers in smaller markets and rural areas.
T-Mo expects to enter close to 1,000 Best Buy brick and mortar stores too before long while also preparing a major expansion for its prepaid Metro sub-brand. Metro by T-Mobile products, which are currently available only in... Metro by T-Mobile stores will soon spread their wings to existing T-Mobile retail locations in "rural America."
On top of everything, Magenta aims to open no less than 500 new Metro by T-Mobile branded and "multi-carrier" stores by the end of this year in an aggressive attempt to "reach new consumers" who might be interested in ultra-affordable handsets like the hugely popular OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100, as well as dirt-cheap prepaid plans starting at $50 a month per line with unlimited high-speed data and access to T-Mo's low and mid-band 5G signals included.