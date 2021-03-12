T-Mobile confirms big retail expansion plans to Best Buy and Walmart, as well as for its Metro brand





While Magenta unsurprisingly focused primarily on highlighting its bold 5G network availability and speed objectives for 2023 and beyond in its virtual Analyst Day presentation, there were also a couple of other major announcements made yesterday that require a moment of your time.









In addition to building and opening "hundreds" of new stores of its own over the next five years, including more than 200 such retail locations in 2021 alone, T-Mobile will finally join forces with both Best Buy and Walmart... sometime soon. Of the 2,200+ Walmart stores currently preparing to carry "T-Mobile products", nearly 1,000 will be located in "rural America", opening the brand to exciting new opportunities to steal business from Verizon and AT&T where value matters most.





T-Mo expects to enter close to 1,000 Best Buy brick and mortar stores too before long while also preparing a major expansion for its prepaid Metro sub-brand. Metro by T-Mobile products, which are currently available only in... Metro by T-Mobile stores will soon spread their wings to existing T-Mobile retail locations in "rural America."







