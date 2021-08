T-Mobile quietly makes its long overdue Best Buy debut; best phones and deals available today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As pointed out by a more eagle-eyed Redditor , Samsung's latest (and greatest) foldables were the first-ever smartphones T-Mobile customers could activate on their "Un-carrier" of choice through Best Buy's official website. While said activations were seemingly paused shortly after the August 11 Unpacked event, the retailer is now back with a bang, selling an assortment of different mobile devices for T-Mo use, at least online.

It's all mostly about select iPhones and Samsung devices for now





At long last, "T-Mobile is now at Best Buy", as the retailer proclaims on a special section of its website dedicated entirely to the second-largest wireless service provider stateside. That means you can finally shop Magenta-flavored phones and plans both online and "in a Best Buy store with no activation fees", although we don't have a full list of participating physical locations yet.





While waiting for your local BB store to join a party that's been many years in the making, you can select an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset to purchase online. The selection is not quite as extensive as on AT&T or Verizon, including the iPhone 12 , 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, second-gen SE, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, Galaxy A52 , S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, A32, Note 20 Ultra, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, but for a little-advertised start, that's actually pretty good.









The same goes for the fact you don't seem to be able to buy any of these phones on a monthly installment plan just yet, with one-time payments and upfront activations allowed for both new and existing T-Mobile subscribers.





Even better, there's a separate and much lengthier list of unlocked devices you can also activate on the nation's leading "Un-carrier" at Best Buy, many of which are available at solid discounts.

Check out some of the best T-Mobile deals available at Best Buy today









The same $300 discount can be applied to Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S21+ , S21 Ultra, and Z Flip 3, mind you, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is on sale for $500 less than its $1,799 list price with an upfront T-Mobile activation and essentially no other special requirements.





Naturally, we expect this to be merely the timid beginning of a beautiful and long-lasting friendship between two of the major forces of the US wireless and retail industries. Rumored to take place since early 2021 , the alliance comes after a years-long partnership between Best Buy and Sprint, the latter of which was acquired by T-Mobile last year









In fact, you could say Magenta and Best Buy became brothers in arms in 2020 , but T-Mobile's brand is now way more prominent than ever before at the retailer, as evidenced by a video embedded above that was purportedly recorded last week in one of the stores that quietly started to sell phones under T-Mo's banner.





For the time being, by the way, you can still activate devices like the aforementioned iPhone 12 mini on both T-Mobile and "Sprint, now part of T-Mobile", although we obviously expect the latter option to be retired soon enough along with the Sprint name and 4G LTE network





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

In all the commotion surrounding the highly anticipated announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G a couple of weeks back, you'll probably excuse us for not noticing an interesting US availability detail.