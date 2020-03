T-Mobile might be making way for the Pixel 4a by pulling the Pixel 4 XL plug

While a number of major tech events and product announcements have been cancelled or postponed lately, Google's own I/O conference included, the Pixel 4a looks like the kind of device that could escape the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with minimal damage. This is no iPhone 9 , and if Google kicked off production early enough, the search giant might be able to satisfy initial demand with relative ease.





Of course, that's little more than conjecture on our part, especially seeing as how the Pixel 4 XL is still available from all other major US carriers, authorized retailers, and Google itself.









Google got a lot of flak for overpricing and underspeccing its high-end handsets last fall, but a number of killer deals and substantial discounts in recent months pretty much brought the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on par with their mid-range cousins . And while we definitely found it difficult to recommend you buy these Snapdragon 855 powerhouses with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space at starting prices of $800 and $900 respectively, being able to pay hundreds of bucks less radically changed the equation.