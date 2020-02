T-Mobile brings Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL prices on par with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Typically priced at $400 and $480 respectively, the 5.6 and 6-inch stock Android-running bad boys come with the same phenomenal rear-facing camera as the "regular" Pixel 3 and 3 XL, while sharing a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM count, and no-notch OLED display with a decent Full HD resolution.





But what if you could get an even more capable and versatile dual shooter system, a significantly faster Snapdragon 855 SoC, two extra gigs of memory, and a sharper screen at a similar price with (almost) no strings attached? It's true, the Google Pixel 4 has dropped from an $800 MSRP to a measly $400, while the Pixel 4 XL can be purchased for $499.99 instead of $899.99.













Unsurprisingly, we're not talking about unlocked models here sold directly by Google, but you also don't have to trade anything in, open a new account with a specific mobile network operator, or add a line of service to an existing account to qualify for these massive $400 discounts.





All you need is to buy the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 or 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL from T-Mobile outright or on a device payment plan. The latter option will require you cough up 50 bucks upfront for the smaller model and $150 as far as the jumbo-sized variant is concerned, followed by 24 monthly installments of $14.59 a pop. You can choose between "Just Black" and "Clearly White" flavors of both phones, but unfortunately, you have to settle for a 64GB storage configuration.









Google's latest high-end handsets have sure had a lot of haters (and presumably, not many buyers ) since they made their commercial debut less than four months ago, but when it comes to budget-friendly mid-rangers, the slightly older Pixel 3a and 3a XL are still pretty much unrivaled. Marked down many times in the past , the Google Pixel 4 duo is essentially more attractive than ever before, at least as far as T-Mobile customers are concerned. At $399.99, the 5.7-inch variant is one of the most affordable Snapdragon 855 powerhouses available today, but we strongly recommend you add another Benjamin on top of that and get the 6.3-inch model with the higher-resolution display and much larger battery in tow.