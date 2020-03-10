Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now cheaper than ever at Best Buy and Amazon
Extra savings of $50 on either handset are available with activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint - in this case, the Pixel 4 starts at $499.99 while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $599.99.
Best Buy customers who want to activate a new service line on Sprint can even purchase the Pixel 4 starting at just $449.99, or the Pixel 4 XL starting at $549.99.
Best Buy customers who want to activate a new service line on Sprint can even purchase the Pixel 4 starting at just $449.99, or the Pixel 4 XL starting at $549.99.
Amazon does not offer extra discounts for Pixel 4 and 4 XL buyers who want to activate their phones with a US carrier. However, you can still get generous discounts of $250 on the two smartphones - unlocked, no strings attached.
You can see the exact price of Amazon's Google Pixel 4 by clicking the widget below (the Pixel 4 XL is also available through this widget, you'll just have to select it instead of the Pixel 4 once you're on Amazon's website).
Released in October last year, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may not be the best-looking phones on the market. They've also been overshadowed, power-wise, by the new crop of high-end devices released in 2020, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. Nevertheless, at $250 off, the Pixel 4 family is certainly worthy of attention.
You can see the exact price of Amazon's Google Pixel 4 by clicking the widget below (the Pixel 4 XL is also available through this widget, you'll just have to select it instead of the Pixel 4 once you're on Amazon's website).
Released in October last year, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may not be the best-looking phones on the market. They've also been overshadowed, power-wise, by the new crop of high-end devices released in 2020, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. Nevertheless, at $250 off, the Pixel 4 family is certainly worthy of attention.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):