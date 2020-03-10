T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Mar 10, 2020, 8:47 AM
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now cheaper than ever at Best Buy and Amazon
Google is currently selling its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones starting at $799 and $899, respectively, but both devices are significantly cheaper at Best Buy and Amazon. More exactly, the two retailers let you save at least $250 on a new unlocked Pixel 4.

At Best Buy, you can purchase an unlocked Pixel 4 starting at $549.99 (64 GB model) and an unlocked Pixel 4 XL starting at $649.99 (64 GB model). 

Extra savings of $50 on either handset are available with activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint - in this case, the Pixel 4 starts at $499.99 while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $599.99.


Best Buy customers who want to activate a new service line on Sprint can even purchase the Pixel 4 starting at just $449.99, or the Pixel 4 XL starting at $549.99.

Amazon does not offer extra discounts for Pixel 4 and 4 XL buyers who want to activate their phones with a US carrier. However, you can still get generous discounts of $250 on the two smartphones - unlocked, no strings attached.

You can see the exact price of Amazon's Google Pixel 4 by clicking the widget below (the Pixel 4 XL is also available through this widget, you'll just have to select it instead of the Pixel 4 once you're on Amazon's website).

Released in October last year, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL may not be the best-looking phones on the market. They've also been overshadowed, power-wise, by the new crop of high-end devices released in 2020, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. Nevertheless, at $250 off, the Pixel 4 family is certainly worthy of attention.

$549.00 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$440.00 Google Pixel 4 on eBay
$649.00 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon
$748.00 Google Pixel 4 XL on eBay

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

