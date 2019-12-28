Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included

The Pixel 4a inherits the new square-shaped Pixel 4 camera

The high-end Pixel 4 series saw Google ditch its trademark two-tone construction and single-camera layout after three years of use in favor of a much more simplistic rear panel that's dominated by a square-shaped camera module. It turned out to be quite a controversial move but, rather unsurprisingly, today's renders suggest the cheaper model will follow suit.



It appears the phone's back is now carved out of a single-tone slab of plastic. This is home to a noticeably larger camera module in the corner but, because of the smartphone's mid-range positioning, Google has decided to include an LED flash and just one camera rather than two.

The change means buyers of the Pixel 4a won't have access to the ultra-wide-angle camera featured on the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. They should, however, still be able to take advantage of their impressive main sensor, meaning features such as Astrophotography and Google's improved Night Sight should be available.



Accompanying these changes looks set to be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Google's usual 'G' logo. The whole package will be completed by an accented power key on the side, the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the phone, and a USB-C port that's paired with a speaker along the bottom.

Google's first phone with a punch-hole display



The front of the Pixel 4a is arguably its biggest differentiator because Google has ditched the costly 3D facial recognition and Motion Sense system. The latter was the reason for the massive forehead on Google's premium models, but with it now out of the way the internet giant has taken a different direction and selected a punch-hole panel for its new phone.



This screen pairs the cut-out, which is positioned in the top-left corner, with relatively thick bezels that are almost completely uniform. Google used OLED technology on the Pixel 3a series earlier this year and is expected to do the same thing with next year's models, although the size of the panel is being increased from 5.6-inches to 5.8-inches.

Despite this, the noticeably smaller bezels mean the device itself will be even more compact than its predecessor. To compare, the Pixel 3a measures in at 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm whereas the upcoming Pixel 4a's dimensions are 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm in size.

Google Pixel 4a specifications and announcement timeline predictions



Google's strategy with the Pixel 3a series would suggest the Pixel 4a will arrive powered by the newer Snapdragon 675 chipset rather than the Snapdragon 670. However, with the Apple A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 9 reportedly around the corner, it could choose to include one of Qualcomm's more powerful alternatives such as the Snapdragon 730.



A minimum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage should accompany this in addition to stock Android 10 straight out of the box. Google is yet to confirm when the smartphone will be announced but an introduction at Google I/O 2020 in early Ma seems extremely likely. Shipments should commence shortly after in the United States and Europe.



