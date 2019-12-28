Android Google

Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 28, 2019, 10:02 AM
 The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL proved to be much more successful than their respective flagship counterparts upon release, so it's certainly no surprise to hear that Google is working on follow-ups that are based on the recently launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. And although we know little about the phones right now, thanks to tipster  Steve Hemmerstoffer we now know what the smaller model might look like.

The Pixel 4a inherits the new square-shaped Pixel 4 camera


The high-end Pixel 4 series saw Google ditch its trademark two-tone construction and single-camera layout after three years of use in favor of a much more simplistic rear panel that's dominated by a square-shaped camera module. It turned out to be quite a controversial move but, rather unsurprisingly, today's renders suggest the cheaper model will follow suit. 

It appears the phone's back is now carved out of a single-tone slab of plastic. This is home to a noticeably larger camera module in the corner but, because of the smartphone's mid-range positioning, Google has decided to include an LED flash and just one camera rather than two.

The change means buyers of the Pixel 4a won't have access to the ultra-wide-angle camera featured on the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. They should, however, still be able to take advantage of their impressive main sensor, meaning features such as Astrophotography and Google's improved Night Sight should be available.

Accompanying these changes looks set to be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Google's usual 'G' logo. The whole package will be completed by an accented power key on the side, the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the phone, and a USB-C port that's paired with a speaker along the bottom.

Google's first phone with a punch-hole display


The front of the Pixel 4a is arguably its biggest differentiator because Google has ditched the costly 3D facial recognition and Motion Sense system. The latter was the reason for the massive forehead on Google's premium models, but with it now out of the way the internet giant has taken a different direction and selected a punch-hole panel for its new phone.

This screen pairs the cut-out, which is positioned in the top-left corner, with relatively thick bezels that are almost completely uniform. Google used OLED technology on the Pixel 3a series earlier this year and is expected to do the same thing with next year's models, although the size of the panel is being increased from 5.6-inches to 5.8-inches. 

Despite this, the noticeably smaller bezels mean the device itself will be even more compact than its predecessor. To compare, the Pixel 3a measures in at 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm whereas the upcoming Pixel 4a's dimensions are 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm in size.

Google Pixel 4a specifications and announcement timeline predictions


Google's strategy with the Pixel 3a series would suggest the Pixel 4a will arrive powered by the newer Snapdragon 675 chipset rather than the Snapdragon 670. However, with the Apple A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 9 reportedly around the corner, it could choose to include one of Qualcomm's more powerful alternatives such as the Snapdragon 730.

A minimum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage should accompany this in addition to stock Android 10 straight out of the box. Google is yet to confirm when the smartphone will be announced but an introduction at Google I/O 2020 in early Ma seems extremely likely. Shipments should commence shortly after in the United States and Europe.
 

16 Comments

kevv2288
Reply

1. kevv2288

Posts: 313; Member since: Jul 30, 2015

Google's phone design never makes any sense to me. So your telling me the $400 pixel 4a is going to have smaller forehead bezel than the $800 pixel 4? Like with the 3a xl it looked way better than the 3xl. Why can't Google make a high end phone that actually looks good too.

posted on 1 hour ago

alila2
Reply

12. alila2

Posts: 171; Member since: Nov 01, 2011

4a design gives me some hope for the pixel 5

posted on 59 min ago

User123456789
Reply

16. User123456789

Posts: 1268; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Hole makes phone look cheap. Worse than notch.

posted on 5 min ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1268; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

If it has 1 rear camera, why the stupid square? Rear could be same of pixel 3a.

posted on 1 hour ago

adecvat
Reply

3. adecvat

Posts: 660; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

Squire? To be like 11 ofc.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

10. joshuaswingle

Posts: 708; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

It really doesn't look anything like the iPhone 11.

posted on 1 hour ago

Tipsy.trex
Reply

4. Tipsy.trex

Posts: 24; Member since: May 17, 2016

Baffling. They decided to go for a high end design on a cheap phone and compromised on the camera. After all the crap Google got for going dual only with the P4 you'd think they'd get the message. It's basically a design refresh of the P3a which is absolutely not what they need to focus on. Hopefully they don't try to charge more for it.

posted on 1 hour ago

Iodine
Reply

5. Iodine

Posts: 1510; Member since: Jun 19, 2014

I was just waiting when the urge to copy Apple is stronger than the need to add at least a fake camera lens.

posted on 1 hour ago

suavemezie
Reply

8. suavemezie

Posts: 97; Member since: Jun 21, 2012

Copying Apple? Doesn't look anything like Apple, maybe in your dreams

posted on 1 hour ago

Derekjeter
Reply

6. Derekjeter

Posts: 1563; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

What a mess, Google you should fire everyone and I mean everyone. I don’t think anyone has a clue in that building. These companies don’t listen to people. The only one I see pushing the limits and actually building great looking and working phones is Huawei. Everyone else is at least 3 years behind.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

9. joshuaswingle

Posts: 708; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I think Samsung's doing a pretty great job too

posted on 1 hour ago

dnomadic
Reply

7. dnomadic

Posts: 448; Member since: Feb 20, 2015

This should have been the pixel 4/XL. Add in the 855+ and there would have been no complaints except from the “wide angle is everything all of a sudden” committee. At least we have something to look forward to with Pixel 5 this time.

posted on 1 hour ago

jellmoo
Reply

11. jellmoo

Posts: 2665; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

"The change means buyers of the Pixel 4a won't have access to the ultra-wide-angle camera featured on the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL." But... The Pixel 4 doesn't have an ultra wide camera...

posted on 1 hour ago

Cat97
Reply

13. Cat97

Posts: 1995; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

144mm ? This phone suddenly looks very interesting, but of course, knowing Google it will have a 2800mAh battery or worse, just to ruin it.

posted on 25 min ago

JustSaiyan
Reply

14. JustSaiyan

Posts: 1; Member since: 27 min ago

Joshua do you know anything about the pixel line? Lol who approved this article? Smh PA always with the misinformation

posted on 21 min ago

User123456789
Reply

15. User123456789

Posts: 1268; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

You all can expect pixel 5 will look much worse, by far. Every year gets worse.

posted on 7 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest Stories

